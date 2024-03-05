Corn Flakes: Keisei, Pipeline Jerky, and Jason Kelce Retiring

Happy Tuesday!

Did you catch the Husker Men’s Basketball game on Sunday? It was another fun one in Pinnacle Bank and Keisei took over just when the team needed him to. I am cautiously optimistic for this post season.

What are your thoughts on the Big Ten Tournament and beyond?

Nebraska

Christopherson: Keisei found a second home and longstanding place in Husker hearts

"He's going to go down as one of the all-time favorites I think to wear a Husker uniform."

Josiah Allick's final Nebraska home game is 'storybook' end

To finish his college career in his hometown and potentially guide Nebraska into March Madness for the first time in a decade is an ending Josiah Allick calls “storybook.”

Taking care of the Husker hogs up front | Select | norfolkdailynews.com

WEST POINT — It all started more than 15 years ago with a silly text message thread about Husker football.

Huskers Finish LSU Tournament With Two Wins - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

NU Claims Eight Top Five Preliminary Seeds - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Potts Claims Eighth Big Ten Weekly Award - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Start of a New Journey - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Husker shout out here:

Best uniforms? ⛹

Best arenas?

Most entertaining coaches?

Best road trip? @BoilerBall star @zach_edey ranks 'em all in B1G Men's Basketball: pic.twitter.com/ERRZBf8ubQ — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 4, 2024

Elsewhere

Eagles' Jason Kelce announces retirement after 13 seasons - ESPN

The Eagles' Jason Kelce, the only center since 1970 to have won a Super Bowl and been named first-team All-Pro six times, has retired after 13 seasons.

Musher kills, guts moose after encounter with dog at Iditarod - ESPN

A veteran musher killed and gutted a moose after it injured one of his dogs shortly after the start of this year's Iditarod, race officials said Monday.

NFL Scouting Combine: One thing we learned about all 32 teams in Indy - The Athletic

Any doubts about Caleb Williams going to the Bears were likely eliminated, while the Raiders could get aggressive in their QB pursuit.

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Bracketology: Minneapolis, here we come - NBC Sports

Here's what to expect as the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament kicks off and teams fight for NCAA seeding.

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: It’s closing time - NBC Sports

The final week of the regular season marks one last call for season-defining wins in the Big Ten.