Monday Meanderings of a Nebraska Baseball Fan: Palmetto Sweep

A Palmetto State Sweep!

What an incredible three games for the Cornhuskers in South Carolina. Shortened to three games from the original four due to rain on Friday, Bolt’s boys fought and scrapped their way to three victories against a previously undefeated College of Charleston ball club.

There were multiple highlights, but perhaps most significant was the success of the bullpen. Starting pitching was very good in the first two games with Drew Christo and Brett Sears very effective and at times dominating. Will Walsh struggled a bit for the second start in a row, though I am not real concerned at this point because he hasn’t really been battered by opposing hitters. He is a location pitcher and when facing a lineup heavily loaded with righthanded hitters, there is little room for error. Enough about that; how about that bullpen!

In Game 1, after Christo left in the 7th inning, seven relievers stepped up and basically shut down the Cougar attack over the remaining 3.1 innings. Coach Childress looked at match-ups and masterfully maneuvered through Jackson Brockett, Bobby Olson, Trey Frahm, Rans Sanders, Kyle Perry, Evan Borst, and Tucker Timmerman. Borst picked up the win when Nebraska scored in the top of the 10th inning and Timmerman came on to strikeout his one hitter to earn the save. These seven gave up two runs and four hits, but in the final three innings, not one Cougar crossed the plate.

Game 2 saw Ty Horn grow up before our eyes. The freshman from Kansas came in and got himself in trouble right away, but sucked it up to fight through his problems. He then pitched a perfect inning before he left the game, giving way to Casey Daiss. The staff is hoping that Daiss becomes that lockdown closer and with a couple of wicked breaking pitches he slammed the door on Charleston in the bottom of the ninth for the save.

And finally, on getaway day, Mason McConnaughey showed that he has what it takes to give a few solid innings in long relief. Every team needs one of these guys that fills that role and also can take the mound to start midweek games. The Cloud County CC transfer worked 2.2 solid innings of shutout relief. Caleb Clark, originally scheduled to pitch Game 4 came in and pitched effectively in two lefty vs. lefty matchups. Tucker Timmerman then continued to pound the strike zone with heat, and to finish it off, the old man, Kyle Perry came in to end it with two strikeouts. Sweep!

When you win, you sign babies. pic.twitter.com/YCa78knAc8 — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) March 3, 2024

Success this year will depend on a high level of pitching. What we are seeing right now is very promising, and to sustain it will be the challenge. Keeping everyone healthy is critical, and more important, establishing the mindset of getting better every time out must happen. I think our boys look really good to face the Big Ten.

Hurry Up!

Games are moving at a fast pace this season. It has been very noticeable in this series as pitchers on both teams worked very fast. The pitch clock has definitely made a difference as teams have adapted. Nebraska’s coaching staff has preached working fast since Will Bolt arrived and the pitchers seem to buy in to this approach. Up to this point of the season, I do not believe they have received a warning and given up a ball to a batter because they have been too pokey toeing the rubber and delivering the pitch.

From my perspective this has been good for the game. While college players did not waste nearly as much time adjusting batting gloves or walking around the mound as MLB players did, too much time was wasted and fans often became disgruntled. Attention first came to this because of fans, particularly younger ones, being bored by the lack of action. People stopped tuning into broadcasts and dollars were being spent on other forms of entertainment. Games were taking too long and television folks demanded changes.

It had gotten to the point of ridiculous, but was the natural result of more personalized coaching. Pitchers were being coached to relax, clear their head after each pitch, breathe, refocus and then step on the rubber. Hitters were taught to be consistent in their pre-pitch routine with mental imagery, practice swings, breathing and focus. It simply got out of hand and in many cases became habitual. It was bad for baseball.

I consider myself to be a traditionalist and I was getting frustrated with all the time between pitches, and while I questioned how effective the pitch clock would be, I have absolutely no qualms about the impact it has had. I do find myself “back in the dugout” telling my pitcher to take a little time and clear his head, but players do adapt and they can do that in the time that is now allotted. From my perspective this has been a very good change for the sport and I think you would hard-pressed to find someone that disagrees.

Still Tinkering

To an extent the coaching staff is still working to find the best nine players to put on the field in both the outfield and infield. Based on his performance this weekend, Cole Evans appears to have nailed down the rightfield spot. He reached base eight times this weekend and put the barrel on the ball. When given a shot, Garrett Anglim has not found his groove offensively and has had some defensive bobbles that have allowed runners to advance and runs to score, though his diving catch toward the end of the game Sunday may have been game saver.

The coaching staff is looking for the 2023 Gabe Swansen to emerge. On Saturday he hit the ball hard, but was not able to get the ball to fall in for a hit. However, that is better than the strikeouts, both swinging and looking, that have been recorded for him on the scorecard in previous games. This team needs Swansen to find his mojo as they move closer to the B1G season. Let’s hope that he finds it soon.

The tinkering in the infield has been due to injuries more than anything else. Losing hot hitting Josh Overbeek with a broken finger has provided opportunity for a number of players a shot at third base. To some extent, decisions have been made on pitching matchups with Ben Columbus, Rhett Stokes, and Dylan Hufft all taking a turn at the hot corner. None of them have stepped up and claimed the spot, but Columbus’s game experience has paid off to some extent, even though little of it has been at third base.

This weekend, Cayden Brumbaugh was given a rest for the final two games defensively at second base due to his surgically repaired shoulder. While he filled the designated hitter position, four different players saw time in his defensive spot. Rhett Stokes got the start in Game 2, but in a series of moves to get better batters in the box, three other players took a turn at that spot. Dylan Hufft got in a couple of innings as did Bryce Hughes. At the end of the game, Will Jesske took over after pinch hitting.

Jesske then started Game 3. Listed as a catcher on the roster, the Lincoln Southeast graduate only started taking ground balls as an infielder this past week. The kid has swung the bat very well and has been in the lineup once or twice as the designated hitter. That said, the coaches are always going to look for ways to get the best offensive players in the game and if Jesske can play solid in the infield, he will get a chance. While he did commit an error, he also turned a couple of double-plays and performed admirably.

My hunch is that we will see platooning until Overbeek comes back. And who knows how many games throughout the season Brumbaugh will be given a break. The bottom line is when you get a chance, you need to make the most of it.

Fantastic Frosh

Though still early in the season, a few freshmen are starting to standout and will most likely have a role as the season unfolds. Tucker Timmerman has quickly become one of the go-to guys in the bullpen. When they need someone quick to come in and put out the fire, the coaches have shown no hesitancy to call his number. Some have wondered whether he may be one of the pitchers that may get a midweek start, but right now it looks like he will be an integral part of the bullpen on weekends.

Ty Horn has made a few appearances this season and has shown command and confidence on the mound. He has velocity and a good second pitch, and has demonstrated the ability to fight through adversity. This is a kid that could get some starts in the midweek depending on his use on the weekend, and might be another arm that is brought in for long relief.

Case Sanderson has served in the designated hitter role a few times this season. He’s a heck of an athlete and puts the bat on the ball, hitting .333 in twelve at bats. He has not appeared defensively as of yet so at this point, he may be rotated among a handful of players in the DH role.

Will Jesske had quite the weekend in South Carolina and may have given himself a shot for more appearances. He was the last of the four second basemen on Saturday and then started at that position on Sunday, getting a couple of hits. The way he’s swinging the bat it is a sure bet he will get the call to DH, and if Cayden Brumbaugh is given a rest defensively, maybe the former Southeast Knight will be the guy at second base.

Hooray! No BFBS!

This week’s fashion section will be short. Thankfully, on the first true Championship Sunday of the season, Nebraska did not succumb to wearing black. Instead, they brought out the three-stripe red socks, along with the red tops and pinstripe pants. It cannot be said enough, black for black’s sake (BFBS) is an abomination!

The College of Charleston did show off a top-tier set of unis in Game 1. Very similar to Florida State they came out in a beautiful gold set with maroon trim. Old gold tops and bottoms looked great and showed what can be done using school colors. The white solid white shoes with that set looked flashy as well. Indiana wears a set of red jersey and pants. Can Nebraska pull that off? Or is that too “softball?”

That’s it for this week. See everybody at the ballpark on Friday when South Alabama comes to town for the home opener!