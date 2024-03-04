Corn Flakes: Baseball Magic, 106 Year Old Graduate, and $1 Hot Dogs No More

It was a busy weekend in Husker sports. The baseball team swept Charleston behind some 9th inning magic. The softball team...well we won’t speak of this weekend again.

Nebrasketball beat Rutgers at home and WBB lost to Illinois - and gave up the double bye in the conference tournament.

What did you occupy your time with this weekend?

Frosted Flakes

Texas linebacker names Huskers in top ten - Yahoo Sports

A class of 2025 prospect has placed the Nebraska Cornhuskers in his top ten.

Husker Doc Talk: Brenden Stai - All Huskers

The original Pipeline member talks about what drew him from California to Nebraska and much more

Husker Softball Recap: Nebraska 1 Missouri 5 - Corn Nation

Huskers go 0-4 on the weekend after dropping their last game to Missouri

Nebraska Baseball Sweeps College of Charleston! - Corn Nation

Cornhusker magic once again in the ninth inning!

Former Husker sprinter finds fulfillment in influencing | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

Former Husker sprinter, Chris Ramsey, has found fulfillment in bodybuilding and in influencing, using his platforms to address the mental health of men and boys.

Nebraska Women’s Basketball Loses to Illinois 74-73 - Corn Nation

The Huskers saw the double bye slip through their fingers

Sports!

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to score 40,000 points : NPR

Basketball star LeBron James became the first NBA player to reach 40,000 career regular-season points on Saturday.

ESPN NFL reporter Chris Mortensen dead at 72 | Fox News

Legendary ESPN NFL reporter Chris Mortensen died Sunday morning at the age of 72, the network said in a statement on social media. He had battled health issues.

Big 12, ACC coaches not keen on idea of CFP byes for SEC, Big Ten - ESPN

The College Football Playoff hasn't unveiled its first 12-team field yet, but discussions on a 14-team field beginning in 2026 are already raising eyebrows among Big 12 and ACC coaches.

Sports analytics may be outnumbered when it comes to artificial intelligence | AP News

When it comes to artificial intelligence, the sports analytics crowd may be outnumbered. The people who turned NBA games into a 3-point shooting contest aren’t quite sure what will happen when AI fully invades sports.

Phillies end $1 hot dog nights following unruly fan behavior | AP News

The Philadelphia Phillies have scrapped their popular $1 hot dog nights for the 2024 season.

Then There’s This

2 police horses on the lam cause traffic jam on I-90 in Cleveland area – 95.5 WSB

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz told reporters that the horses were members of the department’s mounted division. He said they “inadvertently strayed” during “routine care and exercise.”

Watch: 106-year-old South Carolina man gets honorary high school diploma - UPI.com

A 106-year-old South Carolina man crossed the stage to accept an honorary high school diploma.