Cornhuskers Pull Out Victory on a Wacky Day at Northwestern

Game three of the series between the two NU’s started an hour earlier than originally scheduled at Rocky and Bernice Miller Park in Evanston, thus Mason McConnaughey had one less hour to wait for his first weekend start. Having his original start scrapped last weekend vs. New Mexico State due to weather, Big Mac became the third righthander to face off against the Wildcats.

Unfortunately, his start pretty much mirrored the two previous ones by Brett Sears and Drew Christo, giving up an early lead to the Wildcats before settling in and basically controlling the game.

Nebraska did get off quick as well, with designated hitter Case Sanderson leading off the game with a single and scoring on a Tyler Stone double. Unfortunately, the Big Red did not capitalize and produce a big inning as they left the bases loaded. However, like the previous two games, the offense was hitting the ball very hard, but they were right at Wildcat defenders.

Northwestern shot out of the gates as well in the bottom of the first inning with an Owen McElfatrick double and a Jackson Freeman home run. Down 2-1, Big Mac then went into beast mode and sat down fifteen consecutive Wildcat batters into the sixth inning, keeping the bases clear.

Luck plays a role in baseball, and while it was not on the side of the Cornhuskers early on hitting the hide off the ball, as they have each of the two previous games north of the Windy City, they eventually had a big inning. Interestingly though, it did not happen because of their bats.

In what has to be one of the wackiest half innings in recent Nebraska baseball lore, the boys put up five runs in the top of the fourth. Joshua Overbeek led off the inning with a walk from Northwestern starter Luke Benneche. Dylan Carey then smashed a liner right at the third baseman for the first out. Benneche walked Rhett Stokes and Case Sanderson to load the bases with one out. Get ready for crazy!

Riley Silva came to the plate and ripped a hard shot into the hole between first and second. McElfatrick made a brilliant stab going to his left and then fired wild to second base. With red-clad runners flying around the bases and Overbeek scoring, third baseman Vince Bianchina smartly backed up the throw and with Rhett Stokes unwisely trying to score, fired the pill home. However, it went wild, Stokes scored and Sanderson was standing on third. It was scored an RBI fielder’s choice for Silva with two errors, resulting in two runs.

With runners on second and third, Mr. Production Cole Evans smashed a ball off reliever Drew Dickson to short that scored Sanderson for yet another RBI in the series. Dickson walked Stone and Caron before giving up an RBI double to Garrett Anglim. The line score for the inning was five runs on one hit, two errors and two runners left on base. Wildcat pitching walked five Cornhuskers and found themselves down 6-2 going to the bottom of the fourth inning.

.@crevans22 brings in Sanderson on an RBI groundout.



T4 | Huskers 4, Wildcats 2 pic.twitter.com/RhaDlDC5Oa — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) March 31, 2024

The Wildcats lived on the long ball today and added two more runs via the home run in the sixth inning. Bianchina singled and scored when the hottest hitting Cat this weekend, Owen McElfatrick hit yet another bomb, pulling Northwestern within two runs.

After the barreling up the ball in the early going and the wild fourth inning, the Cornhusker offense went dormant through the eighth inning, getting only one hit. The Wildcats were the team that had momentum. They struck again in the bottom of the eighth with a three-run homer by freshman Jackson Freeman, his second of the game. That put Northwestern up 7-6 and Nebraska facing their first loss after nine straight wins.

HE DOES IT AGAIN.

JACKSON FREEMAN HOME RUN.

'CATS IN FRONT! pic.twitter.com/KM8GAVS5BD — Northwestern Baseball (@NUCatsBaseball) March 31, 2024

This 2024 Cornhusker team is resilient and when they need it the most, someone gets it done. This weekend, the offensive star was Cole Evans, and you know what they say about stars . . . they come out when it counts the most. Evans energized the team in the top of the ninth, leading off with a double. That sparked a single by Tyler Stone and then a third hit in a row by Josh Caron, scoring Evans to tie the game. That gave the team a pulse.

Kyle Perry had come in to record a strikeout to shut down the Wildcat attack in the eighth inning, and as he has done so many times in his long Cornhusker career, became the team’s heartbeat, sitting down the Wildcats in order in the bottom of the ninth. Extra baseball!

With new life, came another injection of luck and selfless play by this gritty bunch of Cornhuskers, as well as a second round of crazy. Clay Bradford pinch hit for Stokes and struck out swinging. However, the ball went wild and the catcher could not locate it. The unselfish Bradford busted it down the first base and then flew into second base when he realized the catcher couldn’t find the ball. Coach Bolt noted after the game that he did not recall ever seeing a batter get two bases on a dropped third strike.

Freshman closer Garrett Shearer, obviously frustrated, plunked Sanderson, sending him to first base. Everyone in the ballpark knew what was going to happen next as Riley. Silva dropped a sacrifice bunt and moved both runners up 90-feet. And once again, Cole Evans did his job, lifting a deep fly ball to center field to the warning track and scoring Bradford with the go-ahead run. Evans had seven RBI in the series against Northwestern this weekend.

Of course, Kyle Perry came out for the bottom of the tenth inning, though Tucker Timmerman and Caleb Clark were warming in the bullpen just in case. They weren’t needed as Griffin Arnone flew out to center and Perry struck out Bianchina swinging. He then bulled his neck, dug deep, and got the dangerous Owen McElfatrick to ground out to Carey at short. Ball game! Nebraska wins 8-7 to sweep yet another series and get off to a great start in the Big Ten season.

There is depth on this team and they are truly playing team baseball. Players step up and do their job as was evident all weekend with the successful hit-and-runs and sacrifice bunts. Players put the ball in play to move runners, with Cole Evans standing out as the best example. The team is hitting the ball hard. All three starters going at least into the fifth inning and the bullpen has been more than solid. Pitchers are filling the strike zone and throwing with confidence. This team is in a good place at this point of the season, and one would have to expect to see them ranked tomorrow.

Nebraska is back in action on Tuesday evening when they renew their rivalry against Creighton in Omaha at The Chuck. The Cornhusker starter could be up in the air a little bit as Will Walsh went three full innings yesterday. Because there are so many quality pitchers in the bullpen, and few of them got on the field in Evanston, don’t be surprised if the approach is pitcher-by-committee.

Notes:

· With basically the same lineup all three games, the exception being Cayden Brumbaugh being swapped out for Case Sanderson in the leadoff spot, it appears that Coach Will Bolt has found his starters that he believes gives the team the best opportunity for success in the Big Ten season.

· Jalen Worthley has given the team some very solid innings in relief and has matured quite a bit with his approach. Look for him to play a bigger role as the season goes forward.

· While Kyle Perry filled the role of closer today, it does look like Coach Childress has options, including Casey Daiss and Rans Sanders. That’s a nice problem to have!

· Northwestern’s ballpark is perhaps the smallest in the Big Ten Conference, with seats for 600. However, they have done a number of upgrades in recent years, including a field turf surface and a very large press box. It located north and west of the main campus, adjacent to Ryan Field, the football stadium and looks to be a very nice place to watch a ballgame.

· Well, it happened . . . Black Sunday. Out came the black socks, black sleeves, and black caps on the Cornhuskers. Yuck. Making it worse, Northwestern went black (or really, really dark purple) from head to toe with their “Gothic look.” Overall, just an ugly day. Since it was Easter, both teams should have trotted out pastels.