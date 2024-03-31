HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: NEBRASKA 5 Wisconsin 4 (9 Inn)

The Andrews Sisters - Billie and Brooke version - may not sing Mele Kalikimaka or Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, but their bats again made beautiful music when the Huskers needed it the most. Trailing 4-3 entering the top of the 7th inning, Billie laced a leadoff triple down the right field line. Brooke then stepped up and popped a medium fly ball to center which was deep enough to sac her sister in for the tying run.

After holding Wisconsin in the bottom half, it was off to extra innings yet again.

Fast forward to the top of the ninth and it was Billie ripping a shot up the middle with one out. Up came Brooke who again delivered as well, this time with a blast to center which just missed going out. It did, however, hit the top off the wall bouncing back in far enough to give Billie time to sprint all the way home with what would prove to be the winning run.

Kaylin Kinney, who has struggled this season with keeping runners off the bases, allowed a couple with two out in the bottom of the frame, but struck out Eden Dempsey to end the last threat, earn her 14th win and keep the Huskers undefeated in Big 10 play.

On a day where the hot Husker bats as of late cooled off, managing only 5 hits in the first six innings, they needed the pitchers to step up and Kinney did that in a two-part effort. She started the game after throwing 7 scoreless innings in relief the previous two and added 4 more to the total.

She surrendered two runs in the 2nd, but only one was earned due to an error and that one was 100% attributed to an umpire brain fart which was hard to believe even given the eye-boggling officiating for which the conference is infamous.

In this case, in the bottom of the 2nd with a full count, two out and the bases loaded, Hilary Blomberg took a mighty cut barely skimming the bottom of the ball which floated about two-thirds of the way to 1st, hit the ground a foot or so inside the foul line and bounced sideways. Bella Bacon snagged it out of the air and tagged the runner. Inning over, correct?

Not so fast my friend.

The home plate umpire, either in a daze or on illegal substances, declared it a foul ball. A flabbergasted Rhonda Revelle came out of the dugout to inquire if he was out of his farking mind or something similar, but apparently he invented a rule that if any part of your body is in foul territory while fielding a ball in fair territory, then-

Well, you get it. Back to the plate went Blomberg who took ball four to drive in a run and tie the game at 2-2. Just slightly irritating in a close game.

Kinney shook it off, got them out of the inning with no further damage and held the Badgers scoreless through the 4th. She then re-entered the game in the 8th with one on, allowed a few runners, but held Wisconsin scoreless again to seal the deal.

Along with the Andrews, Ava Bredwell and Caitlyn Neal also contributed a pair of hits, the latter coming off the bench to go 2-2. Billie scored 3 of the Huskers 5 runs and Brooke’s last two swings netted her 2 RBI’s when the team needed them most. Sydney Gray finished off an amazing weekend with an RBI of her own and we will find out shortly if she has garnered her 3rd Big 10 Player of the Week award.

The Huskers return home this week beginning Tuesday night with a non-conference game against Kansas. Penn State then arrives for a three game set beginning Friday at Bowlin.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Wisconsin Badgers