Caron Blast Leads Cornhuskers Over Wildcats 9-5 For Ninth Straight Win

Josh Caron had to be thinking “are you serious?” when for the second day in a row Northwestern chose to intentionally walk Tyler Stone in front of him. Today, he made them pay for it in the bottom of the second inning when he put a huge exclamation point on a seven-run inning with a grand slam home run, his second of the year. It would have been great to have the camera view of the look he shot the pitcher a few steps from planting his foot on the plate!

While the big fireworks went off in the second inning, both teams made trouble early for opposing pitching. Nebraska barreled up and took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Cole Evans smashed a solo home run of Wildcat starter Kyle Potthoff, a Missouri transfer and the top pitcher on the staff with a 2-0 record and 2.28 ERA. Tyler Stone also hit a missile for a single, sending a sign that the Cornhuskers were dialed-in today.

Northwestern answered in their half of the first on behalf of a real shaky start by Cornhusker starter Drew Christo. Christo came into the game with a 1-1 record and a 4.13 ERA, but has struggled a bit in his last couple of starts. Today, he walked the lead-off batter Preston Knott and then hit number two hitter Owen McElfatrick. Rob Childress didn’t like what he was seeing and took a walk to the mound to try and calm down the big righthander from Elkhorn. That did not get the desired result as Jackson Freeman smacked a two RBI double to put the Cats up 2-1.

After Josh Caron paid him another visit, Christo was able to right himself a bit, getting the next three batters to flyout to end the threat. In the meantime, Childress was not wasting any time or taking any chances as the bullpen was up and working early. Fortunately, Christo was able to regroup a bit, and while he did not have his best stuff against a lineup that featured seven lefthanded hitters, he did pitch into the fifth inning without giving up any more runs.

As mentioned previously, Nebraska blew the game open in the top of the second inning. Four consecutive singles by Garrett Anglim, Joshua Overbeek, Dylan Carey (RBI), and Rhett Stokes started off the inning before Case Sanderson drove in another run as he grounded out to second. Potthoff then hit Riley Silva, forcing home Overbeek. Cole Evans then drove in the third run of the inning on a deep fly ball out to center. It was at that point that Coach Greenspan decided to put Stone on, leading to the grand slam by Caron. Going to the bottom of the second inning, Nebraska was up 8-2 and already collected seven hits.

As Christo held serve, for a few innings, Northwestern opted to let Potthoff wear this one with the hope of eating up more innings. He pitched through the fifth inning, surrendering a manufactured run to Nebraska in the fourth, and then Jack Dyke came on for the Wildcats to basically shut down the Nebraska attack the rest of the way.

Relief pitching came up big again for the Big Red. After Christo once again lost command and the bases were loaded in the bottom of the fifth with two outs, Will Walsh came in and got a huge strikeout to end the threat. Yesterday, the bullpen staff shut down bases loaded twice.

As Walsh did not pitch midweek due to the cancellation at Kansas State, the lefty needed some work. He got a little more than what I’m sure the coaching staff wanted as he ended up going three innings, gave up five hits and three runs as the Wildcats fought back to make it somewhat of a game. However, he did finish strong in the eighth with a 1-2-3 inning before giving way to Casey Daiss, who did the same in the ninth. Final score: Nebraska 9, Northwestern 5.

Nine straight wins for the Big Red and yet another series win has resulted in a high level of confidence for this team. They red-hot right now as they are starting the Big Ten season.

Josh Caron had the big blow in this game, but one cannot ignore the day Cole Evans had at the plate as well. On the day he went three for three with a home run and three RBI. He has five RBI for the weekend.

Defense was also a contributor to the success of the Cornhuskers today. Riley Silva had a couple of brilliant catches in centerfield today, and Joshua Overbeek saved a couple of extra-base hits with his efforts at the hot corner.

Mason McConnaughey makes his first Sunday start tomorrow against a pitcher to be determined. Mc-C was supposed to start last week before the game was cancelled due to weather. First pitch has been moved up to noon tomorrow with possible rain in the forecast later in the day.

Notes:

· Will Walsh gets the win today as Christo did not get far enough in the game to qualify. That’s the second straight game that has been the case for Christo. Walsh moves to 3-0.

· It should have been mentioned yesterday that Northwestern played incredible defense, making some outstanding plays in both the infield and outfield that prevented more Nebraska runs from scoring. Of particular note were three gold-star plays by outfielder Preston Knott.

· Leading up to Caron’s grand slam, some outstanding baserunning took place. When Evans hit that deep fly ball to centerfield, all of the baserunners tagged up and advanced 90-feet, with Dylan Carey scoring. That put runners on second and third and allowed for the Wildcats to intentionally walk Tyler Stone to load them up for Caron’s blast. Team baseball!

· Riley Silva added to a couple of team leading statistics today. He got hit by a pitch for the 14th time, and then swiped his 16th base in 17 attempts right after that.

· A familiar, rather infamous, foe for the Cornhuskers came up big yesterday. Grand Canyon’s freshman Connor Mattison threw the first no-hitter for the Antelopes in 42 years as they defeated Sacramento State 4-0. Mattison got the only win in the Nebraska series earlier in the season and is best known for getting things fired up resulting in some “extra-curriculars” at the end of game.

· And for the fashion observation of the day: Love those cream unis on the Cats! Beautiful! The script “Northwestern” and minimal trim on the sleeve and pant was great. And, to top it all off were purple stirrups worn by all players with the familiar Northwestern three-stripe pattern. This is what baseball uniforms should look like!

· Iowa gave up 16 runs to Minnesota yesterday with their ace and everyone’s pre-season Big Ten pitcher of the year Brody Brecht on the mound. Brecht is apparently having some problems finding the strike zone with that 100-mph fastball.