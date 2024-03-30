Husker Softball Recap - Nebraska 7 Wisconsin 3

While it was sort of a windy and chilly day in Madison, Wisconsin, the Huskers took on the Badgers for their second of three games this weekend.

After the Huskers opened up the series with a commanding win last night, Nebraska tried to look to steal another win today in Madison.

They really showed us that they came to play by taking it to Wisconsin from first to last pitch. Nebraska got the scoring going for this one and we saw those hot Nebraska bats go to work.

Ava Bredwell started us off today with a RBI double in the top of the first to put the Huskers up 1-0.

While Bland grounded out to start her day out, Sydney Gray came up next to hit an RBI single to give Nebraska a 2-0 lead early in the game.

Wisconsin took an inning to get going, but when they did they showed that they would be in this one until the very end.

Ellie Hubbard hit a fielders choice RBI to cut the Husker lead in half. Peyton Bannon followed that up with an RBI triple to tie the game up.

This marked the end of Emmerson Cope’s day as we saw Sarah Harness come in and relive Cope of her pitching duties. Harness shut down the Badger bats for the rest of the inning.

Sydney Gray had yet another RBI, but this time a double, to give the lead back to the Huskers at 3-2.

The Huskers are really starting to find their rhythm at this point in the season. I don’t know if it’s Rhonda Revelle’s lineup, that she has played with so many times this season, or if it is the water here in Lincoln. The Huskers bats are firing on all cylinders so far this weekend.

Even though Billie Andrews didn’t really light up the scoreboard today, the Huskers still proved they have depth to them.

The Huskers had a little bit of an error in the bottom of the 3rd when Sam Bland missed a chance at making a very pretty catch and saving a Badger runner from scoring. Alivia Bark ended up getting an RBI single off of this and tying the game 3-3.

While we had to wait until the 5th inning to see more scoring from the Huskers, it was worth waiting for as, yet again, Sydney Gray and Talia Tokheim took over.

Sydney Gray hit a 3 RBI home run to give the Huskers their biggest lead of the day at 6-3 over the Badgers.

Right after Gray’s home run, we saw Talia Tokheim hit a solo home run to extend the Husker lead to 7-3. This is the second straight day that Gray & Tokheim have hit back to back home runs.

Correct me if I’m wrong but, I think Husker Nation is really enjoying having Talia Tokheim back in the lineup.

Wisconsin saw their first pitching change of the day after those homers. Shelby Jacobson came in to replace Tessa Magnanimo.

Wisconsin brought all they could to the bottom of the 7th inning to try and tie, or win, the game, but their efforts came up short and the Huskers won this one 7-3.

The Huskers will close out the weekend series against Wisconsin tomorrow with game time set for 1:00pm CST. They will look to get their third weekend sweep of the season.