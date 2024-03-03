On Senior Night, Keisei Tominaga Sealed the Win in the Second Half with a Four Point Play

You would not be faulted for sweating a little bit when Rutgers cut the lead down to 6 points with seven minutes left in the second half. This exact situation happened the last time these two teams played in Piscataway, NJ on January 17th.

In that game Nebraska had a 12 point lead with about nine minutes left in the second half and the Huskers found a way to lose that game in overtime.

Tonight that situation was similar. Nebraska had a 10 point lead with about eight minutes and they got it down to six.

Until Tominaga decided he didn’t want to lose on Senior Night. Tominaga ended up scoring Nebraska's next nine points which started with an and-one which must have gotten him going. After the make he celebrated and actually walked of the court and started high fiving Nebraska fans. It must have got him going.

Then Tominaga hit a three and was fouled. He completed the four point play with the free throw which was what likely sealed the win. This is true even though there was still six minutes left in the game. Sports are fun.

On the next couple of possessions Rutgers fouled Tominaga and because they were in the bonus, it was Tominaga on the line and he converted time after time.

Good thing because Nebraska went the rest of the game without even making another field goal. Rutgers also struggled with doing so which is why Nebraska was able to walk away with an eleven point win.

It was a fun night to watch Tominaga put on a show when Nebraska needed it, especially on senior night.