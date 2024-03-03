Nebraska Baseball Sweeps College of Charleston!

Will Bolt’s Nebraska baseball team is on fire! The boys from Lincoln took all three games in Charleston, SC this weekend, making it six wins in the last seven games for a hot bunch of Cornhuskers. It has become very apparent that this team is not going to give up, and because of that the ninth inning all weekend has been magical for the boys in red.

For the third game in a row, Nebraska came from behind to grab victory away from the Cougars of the College of Charleston. Today they were down 3-0 after three innings, though one had the sense that it was only a matter for time before the hits started falling. Charleston jumped on starter Will Walsh right away, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a home run blast off the bat of Trotter Harlan.

They scored again off Walsh in the third when nine-hole hitter Tyler Sorrentino lead off with a double and scored two batters later when Kevin Madden slapped a single. Walsh faced a tall task today against this dominating righthanded hitting lineup and had to be very precise with his location. Unfortunately, the Cougars jumped on every mistake, and hit some good pitches too, sending him to the showers in the fourth inning.

The Big Red had been putting the bat on the ball off starter Connor Campbell to no avail until they final put up a crooked number in the fourth inning. Big lefty Tyler Stone started it off the with the team’s first dinger of the weekend on a blast over the wall in rightfield. Hot hitting Cole Evans then slapped a single and Dylan Carey laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Evans to second. Up came freshman Will Jesske who drove in the second run with a single to left center. The Cornhuskers were back in the game, now down 3-2.

Charleston kept Connor Campbell in the game until the sixth inning. The graduate student lefty had pitched a perfect game into the eighth inning last week so they were trying to get as much out of him as possible. However, after striking out Stone looking in the in the top of the sixth, he walked Evans and then Dylan Carey drove him from the game with a hard-hit single to center. Up came Will Jesske and once again the freshman from Lincoln Southeast drove in a run, this one tying the game three-all.

Mason McConnaughey took the ball from Walsh in the fourth and did an admirable job over the next couple of innings. He gave way to Caleb Clark who came in to face lefthanded hitters in the seventh, striking out Tyler Sorrentino and inducing Dariyan Pendergrass into a ground out. He was then replaced by Tucker Timmerman, who came in and fanned Cole Mathias to end the inning.

The Cornhuskers were shut down in the eighth inning by a steady diet of sliders from big Emmet Bice, while Tucker Timmerman shut down the Cougars 1-2-3 in their half of the inning. That set the stage again for an eventful ninth inning.

Cayden Brumbaugh led things off with a double. Everyone in the ballpark and at home knew that Riley Silva was going to bunt, which he did. That resulted in some fireworks as he beat it out and with the throw from Bice going wild, advanced to second. Brumbaugh also scored, putting Nebraska up 4-3. That rattled Bice, who then threw a wild pitch to Dylan Carey, allowing Silva to advance 90-feet away from scoring. Carey then grounded out and Tyler Stone struck out. Looking to get an insurance run, Cole Evans smoked a ground ball into the hole at short and Luke Wood sailed the throw to first. Evan was on first and Silva scored. Nebraska was now up 5-3.

The coaching staff showed a lot of confidence in young Tucker Timmerman, bringing him out to close the game in the ninth. The freshman from Beatrice fanned J.D. Suarez looking, but then gave up a single to Luke Wood. Up came catcher Dylan Johnson, who nubbed a dribbler back to Timmerman. After hesitating just an instance, Tucker threw the ball wild to second base, allowing both runners to be safe.

With two on and one out, Coach Childress brought in the gray beard Kyle Perry from the bullpen. Perry ended all speculation of any heroics by the Cougars, slamming the door on them with strikeouts of both Tyler Sorrentino and Dariyan Pendergrass. Ball game!

The three-game sweep on the road was Nebraska’s first of the season. They have now won six of their last seven games and head back to Lincoln with a 7-3 record. The team has been tested by facing good competition and a number of players have been given a chance to show what they got. Tucker Timmerman got his second win of the season and Kyle Perry notched his second save.

The boys will be back in action next Friday, March 9, with their home opener against South Alabama. The Jaguars from Mobile, AL will be in town for a three-game series. They are a familiar foe and going into their game today are sporting a 9-2 record. First pitch next Friday is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

Notes:

· Cole Evans was hot the entire series, reaching base seven times. In today’s game he scored twice, had a hit, a walk, and reached on an error. He appears to have solidified his position in rightfield.

· Riley Silva has brought a lot of energy to the offense. He is a perfect eight for eight in stolen bases and presents headaches to pitchers every time he steps into the batter’s box.

· Dylan Carey has started to see hits drop and could be warming up offensively. He has been the hard-luck kid, hitting the ball hard but at people.

· Garrett Anglim made what some say is the defensive play of the season so far, laying out in left field to take away a sure extra base hit from Trotter Harlan.

· Coach Childress would love to have a full bullpen available on Sunday like he did today. That happens when you get quality starts the first two games and efficient production from the relievers.