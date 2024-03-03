Nebraska WBB Loses to Illinois 74-73

The Huskers could not win the 20th game of the season and secure the double-bye in the conference tournament. Illinois was very motivated and knew what to do to knock Nebraska off their game (challenge Markowski and hope the refs don’t call all the fouls - which they didn’t).

This game was a dog fight from the start and the Illinois crowd was amped on Senior Day in Champaign. Nebraska held a lead in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t close it out and lost 74-73.

The Huskers finish the regular season 19-10 and will face the winner of Northwestern/Purdue on Thursday in the B1G conference tournament.

First Quarter

Illinois looked like they scored first, but Alexis Markowski took the offensive charge and the basket was waved off. Markowski’s layup on the ensuing possession gave the Huskers the lead (2-0 Neb). The Illini went on a seven point run, assisted by multiple Husker turnovers (7-2 Ill). For the next two minutes, scoring was fast and furious as both teams found the basket multiple times (12-9 Ill).

Nebraska’s first three came from Jaz Shelley, and the scoring was not slowing down (18-13 Ill). Anni Stewart is getting burned by the Illini post, Bostic on defense, but is sharpshooting on offense with a three (18-16 Ill). The Illini guard, Cook, is burning any Husker defender, including Shelley who committed her first foul. A five point run was brokwn by a Markowski buzzer beater.

Or not. The officials corrected the Husker score back to 16 during the break.

Illinois 23 Nebraska 16

Second Quarter

The Huskers switched to zone defense and Jess Petrie brought the offense with five Husker points in a row (23-21 Ill). After a short break in scoring by both teams, the Huskers grabbed five more and took a lead behind scores from Shelley and Markowski (26-23 Neb). The Illini answered the 10 point run with one of their own (33-26 Ill). I can’t type fast enough to keep up with the scoring (35-31 Ill).

Both teams are shooting at a high %. The defenses are a step behind right now. On the bright side, the turnovers have slowed down for Nebraska (four committed to this point).

Neither team scored for 90 seconds after the break but resumed the fast pace after that with the Illini getting the best of that (42-35 Ill). The final minute of the half did not include any points.

Illinois 42 Nebraska 35

Markowski and Shelley have 10 points each. Alexis also has six rebounds.

Third Quarter

One basket apiece was the only scoring for each team for three minutes (44-38 Ill) until a Markowski layup (44-40 Ill). A three point eruption (Shelley, Moriarty, Nissley) produced a 49 point tie at the media timeout, with two Illinois free throws pending. That foul was the third on Natalie Potts.

The pesky Illini don’t know that Nebraska is supposed to be the better team. More back and forth activity ensued (53-52 Ill). A Shelley three gave the Huskers the lead! (55-53 Neb). That only lasted a few seconds as an Illini three took it right back (56-55 Ill). The last sixty seconds of the quarter saw the Illini exend their lead to four before a Hake layup.

Illinois 59 Nebraska 57

Fourth Quarter

Two Husker baskets were the only scoring for two minutes (61-59 Neb). The Huskers are hustling and drawing fouls on the Illini. This could be a big positive for Nebraska in a close game. The Husker lead grew to six before the Illini gathered their wits and fought back (65-62 Neb). Nebraska is hitting on all cylinders and grew their lead to seven at the midpoint mark (71-64 Neb). Callin Hake is a big reason for the Husker success right now, especially with her rebounding.

The Illini scored four over the next two minutes to pull within three (71-68 Neb). Two Markowski free throws were answered by an Illinois basket and one (73-71 Neb) with two minutes left.

Two Illinois free throws tied the game at 73 with 1:19 left.

Missed shots by both teams maintained the tie with 34 seconds left with two Illinois free throws pending. She made one (74-73 Ill).

Callin Hake is fouled with 25 seconds left. She missed both. YIKES! The rebound was knocked out of bounds and called Husker ball (under review). Possession upheld.

Ugh. Three pointer missed. Illinois wins.

Final. Illinois 74 Nebraska 73

Stats and Thoughts

Jaz Shelley led Nebraska with 23 points. Markowski and Potts had 14 each. Markowski and Hake pulled down eight rebounds each and Shelley added eight assists.

Nebraska shot 39% (28-72) from the field compared to 47% (29-62) for Illinois. The Huskers outrebounded Illinois 39-36 and won the turnover battle 7-8.

Next up is the conference tournament. Nebraska seems assured of an NCAA tournament berth, but their seeding will depend on their tourney performance.