Husker Softball Recap: Nebraska 1 Missouri 5

On the last day of the Big Red Invitational, the Nebraska Cornhuskers took on the Missouri Tigers for the second time this weekend. They were in search of their first win of the weekend.

Sadly, that win did not come today as the Huskers lost 5-1 to the 14th ranked Tigers from Missouri.

After losing to the Missouri Tigers 10-6 yesterday, Nebraska sharpened up their defense for a little bit of a better start today.

Unlike yesterday’s games, we saw neither team get anything going in the first. Billie Andrews got walked and had two sacrifice hits by Brooke Andrews and Emmerson Cope to advance Billie, but this ended up not mattering as the inning ended.

The Tigers were the first team to get on the board in this one. In the second inning, Katie Chester had an RBI to put Missouri up 1-0.

Caitlin Olensky hit the batter with a pitch and walked another batter to put Missouri in position to score again. It seems like Nebraska is just shooting themselves in the foot here.

Jenna Laird hits a sacrifice fly for the RBI and the 2-0 lead for the Tigers. I’m getting not liking where this is going.

Nebraska didn’t really do anything after this except for Katelyn Caneda reaching base on Missouri’s first error of the game.

The Huskers finally put some points on the board in the bottom of the 3rd when Brooke Andrews hit a double to get Billie Andrews home. This cut the Missouri lead to one.

Billie Andrews really showed some amazing speed on this run when she made it all the way from first to home on a hit that didn’t even leave the park. She really is the real life Flash.

The Huskers had an opportunity to capitalize off of another Missouri error when the Tiger’s catcher interfered with Caitlynn Neal to keep the inning alive with Bella Bacon on third. Instead, Sydney Gray was struck out and another opportunity was wasted.

We saw the amazing arm of Caitlynn Neal in the 5th inning when she threw from right field to Sydney Gray at third base when an aggressive Tigers runner tried to advance to third.

Nebraska managed to get out of the inning unscathed when Missouri had runners on second and third.

Billie Andrews had a hit in the bottom of the 5th to continue her streak this weekend of having a hit in every game.

The Tigers offense came alive again in the 6th inning when Madison Walker had a RBI double to bring the score to 3-1. Kayley Lenger also had a RBI double to up the score by one to 4-1.

We saw Caitlyn Olensky’s day come to an end when Emmerson Cope came in to relieve her after this.

Madison Walker brought in another Tiger runner to make the score 5-1 in the 7th inning. This just made it even harder for the Huskers to come back and made me even more sad to see this Husker team struggle so much.

The Huskers had no chance to get anything going in the bottom of the 7th, and drop the last game 5-1.

Pitching needs to become more consistent for Nebraska as the Huskers hit a total of 5 batters today. Imagine if we decreased that by say 3 or 4. I think we would have seen a closer score today.

Nebraska will start their next set of games on Thursday when they travel to Arkansas for the Razorback Rumble in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Huskers will play Arkansas on Thursday at 5:00pm CST. This will be their only game of the day.

They will play two games on Saturday with the first one starting at 10:00am CST against Northern Iowa. They will play again at 2:30pm CST against Saint Francis.

Saturday will give us two more matchups as well with the first one starting at 10:00am CST again against Saint Francis. They will close the weekend out at 12:15pm CST against South Alabama.