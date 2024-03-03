Nebraska Men’s Basketball Battles Rutgers on Senior Night: Preview

Nebraska has been nearly unbeatable at home this season and unfortunately this will be the last game played at Pinnacle Bank Arena for Nebraska Men’s basketball.
After tonight the Huskers will have to do all of their damage on the road and at neutral courts in the conference tournament and hopefully in the NCAA tournament going forward.
It is key to get this win tonight, if not merely because Nebraska is sitting right at the line in the conference standings that would give them the coveted double bye in the conference tournament.
To be clear, Nebraska SHOULD win these next two regular season games even though the last one is on the road at Michigan. They SHOULD win. However, we know that this isn’t a team this season that plays consistently on the road.
However, it might not matter if they lose today to Rutgers.
Pertinent Info
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena — Lincoln, NE
TV: Sunday’s game will be on BTN with Kevin Kugler and Shon Morris on the call. It will also be available online on the Fox Sports app.
Radio: Sunday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. The pregame show begins an hour before tipoff.
Looking at Minnesota from Huskers.com:
Sunday’s game is Senior Night, as Nebraska will honor seniors Jarron Coleman, Josiah Allick and Keisei Tominaga, as well as C.J. Wilcher, who received his degree from Nebraska in December. Fans should be in their seats by 5 p.m. for Senior Night ceremonies. The senior class have helped Nebraska to its first 20-win season under Fred Hoiberg at Nebraska and the school’s best Big Ten mark since 2017-18.
With a win on Sunday, the Huskers can cap a perfect home conference slate at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time since 2017-18. The 17 home wins matches a program record and NU can break the match with a win on Sunday.
Nebraska (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten) looks to bounce back from a 78-69 loss at Ohio State on Thursday night. Rienk Mast had 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Jamarques Lawrence matched Mast with team-high honors with 14 points off the bench. Nebraska held Ohio State to 43 percent shooting, but a strong performance from Ohio State’s Jamison Battle, who had a game-high 32 points snapped NU’s four-game win streak. OSU also went 24-of-28 from the foul line.
The Huskers enter the weekend in fifth place in the conference standings with a 10-8 mark, a half game behind both Wisconsin, as the top four teams get double-byes at the Big Ten Tournament later this month.
Rutgers (15-13, 7-10) comes off its most complete effort of the season, an 82-52 win over Michigan on Thursday evening. Jeremiah Williams and Clifford Omoruyi had 19 points each as Rutgers shot 52 percent from the field in the win and held the Wolverines to 31.6 percent shooting. Rutgers is now tied for 10th place with Indiana heading into the the last few games of Big Ten action.
