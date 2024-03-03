Nebraska Men’s Basketball Battles Rutgers on Senior Night: Preview

Nebraska has been nearly unbeatable at home this season and unfortunately this will be the last game played at Pinnacle Bank Arena for Nebraska Men’s basketball.

After tonight the Huskers will have to do all of their damage on the road and at neutral courts in the conference tournament and hopefully in the NCAA tournament going forward.

It is key to get this win tonight, if not merely because Nebraska is sitting right at the line in the conference standings that would give them the coveted double bye in the conference tournament.

To be clear, Nebraska SHOULD win these next two regular season games even though the last one is on the road at Michigan. They SHOULD win. However, we know that this isn’t a team this season that plays consistently on the road.

However, it might not matter if they lose today to Rutgers.

Pertinent Info

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena — Lincoln, NE

TV: Sunday’s game will be on BTN with Kevin Kugler and Shon Morris on the call. It will also be available online on the Fox Sports app.

Radio: Sunday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. The pregame show begins an hour before tipoff.

Looking at Minnesota from Huskers.com: