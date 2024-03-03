 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebraska Baseball Championship Sunday at CofC and WBB at Illinois Game Thread

Huskers looking for a clean sweep of the Cougars.

By Aaron Rastovski
Nebraska Athletic Department

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3) at College of Charleston (7-2)

Location: CofC Baseball Stadium at Patriots Point, Charleston, SC

Date/Time: Sunday, March 3rd @ 12pm CST

Head Coaches: Will Bolt (5th season, 103-78-1) & Chad Holbrook (7th season, 391-217)

TV/Stream: FloBaseball($)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: LHP Will Walsh (0-0, 5.89 ERA) vs. LHP Connor Campbell (2-0, 0.66 ERA)

Check out the Corn Nation Series Preview for CofC.

Women’s Basketball

Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-14, 7-10 Big Ten)

Sunday, March 3, 2024, 3 p.m. (CT)

State Farm Center - Champaign, Illinois

Television: BTN / FOX Sports App

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (2:30 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) B107.3 FM (Lincoln), 105.9 FM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Live Stats: Huskers.com

