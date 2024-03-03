Nebraska Baseball Championship Sunday at CofC and WBB at Illinois Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3) at College of Charleston (7-2)
Location: CofC Baseball Stadium at Patriots Point, Charleston, SC
Date/Time: Sunday, March 3rd @ 12pm CST
Head Coaches: Will Bolt (5th season, 103-78-1) & Chad Holbrook (7th season, 391-217)
TV/Stream: FloBaseball($)
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: LHP Will Walsh (0-0, 5.89 ERA) vs. LHP Connor Campbell (2-0, 0.66 ERA)
Women’s Basketball
Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-14, 7-10 Big Ten)
Sunday, March 3, 2024, 3 p.m. (CT)
State Farm Center - Champaign, Illinois
Television: BTN / FOX Sports App
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (2:30 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) B107.3 FM (Lincoln), 105.9 FM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App
