Wrestling: How Did Nebraska’s Redshirts and Backups Do This Year?

Sporting one of the best starting lineups in the country, #3 Nebraska is actually a really young team overall. With two redshirt freshman and three sophomores in the starting lineup, the Huskers’ backups are predominantly underclassmen.

In fact, out of the 35 total wrestlers on the roster, 14 of them are true freshmen and five more are redshirt freshmen — just over 54 percent of the entire roster. The Huskers also have eight sophomores, seven juniors and just one senior (Peyton Robb). Fortunately, Nebraska was able to redshirt all 14 of its true freshmen, so they’ll all have four years of eligibility remaining.

And that doesn’t take into consideration two of the best wrestlers in Nebraska’s huge 2023 class which included six of the top-100 overall prospects in the class. On top of the 15 true freshmen they brought in, the Huskers also have Kael Lauridsen and Camden McDanel taking grayshirts and delaying their eligibility until next year, meaning they could also redshirt the 2024-25 season if need be.

Obviously, many of these guys will be future starters for Nebraska as it attempts to build the kind of depth that allows it to reload rather than rebuild, something the Huskers have been very adept at over the years.

The Grayshirts

These wrestlers are taking a gap year, where they train and compete as members of Team USA’s Elite Accelerator Program while staying at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Camden McDanel

McDanel, the #37 overall recruit in 2023, has had a monster 12 months. After winning an Ohio state title, a U20 freestyle national championship and earning a bronze medal at the 2023 U20 World Championships at 97 kg, he went 7-1 in college open tournaments this year. After winning the Rookie Open and the Younes Hospitality Open, McDanel took his only loss at the Reno Tournament of Champions, an 8-5 loss in sudden victory to #25 Justin Rademacher of Oregon State.

Camden McDanel wins a 97kg bronze at U20 worlds to give team USA their 5th medal so far! pic.twitter.com/zD5Nc1YIrZ — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) August 15, 2023

Most impressively, McDanel competed at 92 kg at the Henri Deglane Grand Prix, a prestigious senior-level freestyle tournament. Facing senior-level competition for the first time, McDanel blitzed through the field, winning his three matches by a combined score of 22-2, beating Kazakhstan’s Abdimanap Baigenzheyer 11-0 by technical superiority in just under four minutes in the final.

The plan for McDanel, who wrestles at 197 pounds, seems to be one where he’s being groomed as #13 Silas Allred’s future replacement. Next season when McDanel joins the team, he’ll likely redshirt behind Allred during his junior year. He’ll probably have to serve as a backup the following year while Allred exhausts his eligibility, but he’s going to be really good when he finally cracks the lineup — like national title contender good. A couple years of training with Allred, a Big Ten champ as a freshman, in the room should only help his development before taking over in 2026 as a sophomore.

Kael Lauridsen

Similar to McDanel, Lauridsen has had a really good year during his grayshirt. The former four-time Nebraska state champ from Bennington, Lauridsen was #64 on the 2023 Big Board.

Kael Lauridsen and Jordyn Raney’s Ironman quarterfinal was highly entertaining...especially this 30 second sequence! pic.twitter.com/YBclPRGVyT — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) December 10, 2022

In collegiate opens this year, Lauridsen put together an 8-2 record. After winning the Rookie Open and the Younes Hospitality Open, Lauridsen went 1-2 at the Reno TOC with losses to #16 Jore Volk (9-4 decision) of Wyoming and Conrad Hendriksen of Oklahoma (10-8 decision).

Just like McDanel, Lauridsen competed at the Henri Deglane. A 2022 U17 Pan-American gold medalist, Lauridsen went 0-2 in France but showed a lot of promise in those matches. In his first senior-level match, Lauridsen took on two-time NCAA Champion Roman Bravo-Young. In that match, Lauridsen even held a 4-4 lead at one point when he took down Bravo-Young and turned him with a gut wrench. He eventually dropped the match 14-4, but it was really encouraging. He then fell to Bulgaria’s Ivalyo Tisov in a high-scoring 14-11 match.

It’s unclear if Lauridsen will be a 125-pounder or if he’ll move up to 133 when he gets to campus, but I think it’s likely he’ll redshirt next season before competing for a starting spot in 2025-26.

The Redshirts

Alan Koehler

125 pounds

The #47 overall wrestler on the 2023 Big Board, Koehler had a solid redshirt season. After dealing with an injury early in the season, he finished the year with a 7-1 record and even got into a dual against Purdue. Facing #1 Matt Ramos, a 2023 NCAA finalist who beat Spencer Lee of Iowa, Koehler was outmatched in a 19-4 tech fall loss. A meeting like that could really help him in the long run though because now he knows what that level feels like.

As for his place in Nebraska’s future plans, Koehler looks like a lifetime 125er. He’ll likely serve as #11 Caleb Smith’s backup for his senior season next year before possibly competing with Lauridsen for the spot as a sophomore in 2025-26. I know this coaching staff really likes what it has in Koehler and believes he’ll be really good.

Drew Cooper

133 pounds

A former Nebraska state champion out of Omaha Skutt, Cooper went 4-4 this season in open tournaments. He was 1-1 against Division 1 opponents, earning the win with a pin over Lindenwood’s Ben Lindley. All four of his wins were via bonus points — 2 pins and two tech falls.

Cooper may struggle to break into the lineup next year with #19 Jacob Van Dee, a redshirt freshman, breaking out this season with his 18-6 record. He will definitely add depth to this roster for seasons to come.

Tanner Frothinger

141 pounds

A three-time state champion out of Idaho, Frothinger was also a Fargo All-American in high school. This season, he’s gone 13-5 in open tournaments.

He lost just one match at each of the four tournaments he wrestled in — Oppenheim Invite, Missouri Valley Open, Worthington Open and Hastings Open.

With eight of his 13 wins coming via pinfall, Frothinger has shown the ability to put his opponents on their back. As for his lineup fit, he’ll likely serve as a backup to #5 Brock Hardy the next two seasons before competing with a number of contenders at 141 in 2026-27. With plenty of length, he could also move up to 149 and throw his hat in the ring to replace #1 Ridge Lovett in 2025-26.

Scott Robertson

149 pounds

A two-time state champion while at Millard South, Robertson took a two-year hiatus while completing his LDS mission after high school. He arrived in Lincoln this past fall and put together a 13-8 record in his redshirt season.

He got plenty of competition against DI opponents, as he competed at both the Navy Classic and the Soldier Salute, going a combined 1-5 at those tournaments — valuable experience regardless of the wins and losses. He went on to win a title at the Worthington Open.

Robertson could be Lovett’s backup next season, but Nebraska could elect to use Blake Cushing as the backup at both 141 and 149 again next season. In any case, he’ll be in the conversation in 2025 to replace Lovett in the lineup, although that competition will be fierce.

Ethan Stiles

157 pounds

Arguably it’s best redshirt this year, Stiles was also Nebraska’s highest-ranked recruit in 2023, coming in at #40 on the Big Board. This season, he has a 15-3 record with all three losses coming to D1 opponents.

In duals, Stiles was 1-2, earning a 4-1 win over Wisconsin’s Luke Mechler. He also wrestled tough in losses to #3 Jacori Teemer (7-2) and #22 Trevor Chumbley (8-5). Against Teemer, Stiles was in on a potentially match-winning takedown late while trailing 4-2, but the refs stopped the action on a questionable potentially-dangerous call. He was taken down late while looking for the winning takedown.

The outlook for Stiles is unclear. At first glance, you’d think he can slide right in as a redshirt freshman next year at 157 to replace the departing Peyton Robb, but that spot is likely going to be held down by Antrell Taylor (ranked #10 at 165 now) who is more of a natural fit at 157. Stiles could be his backup next season or move up to 165 to challenge for that spot.

Weston Dalton

157 pounds

A former Colorado state champ, Dalton was a prized recruit who came in at #51 on the 2023 Big Board.

This season, he went 4-1 but had his season derailed by injury. He went 3-1 at the Hastings Open in early January with his only loss a 5-0 decision to his teammate Stiles. He won all four of his matches via bonus points with one pin and three tech falls.

Moving forward, Dalton could also be a candidate to change weight class. He could stay at 157 next season but could also drop to 149 to compete to replace Lovett in 2025.

Griffin Ray

165 pounds

A former state champ out of Missouri, Ray went 6-2 this season with four of his wins via pinfall.

Ray will be in a wide-open competition at 165 next season, but he’ll possibly have to contend with the likes of Bubba Wilson (#20 at 174 now) and Jagger Condomitti for that spot.

Jake Licking

165 pounds

A former Nebraska state champ out of Norfolk, Licking went 4-5 this year with three bonus-point wins. He went 1-1 against DI competition, beating Northern Colorado’s Hudson Cropp 2-1.

Just like Ray, Licking will get a chance to compete for the job at 165, but it’ll be an uphill battle with so many names in the mix.

Christopher Minto

174 pounds

Another standout for the Huskers this year as a true freshman, Minto was a three-time state champion out of Cape Coral, Florida.

This season, Minto went 18-4 with an impressive 8-2 mark against DI competition. He even made it to the final of the Navy Classic, falling to Navy’s #29 Danny Wask 5-0 in the final. He earned a title at the Hastings Open. Against teammate Elise Brown Ton, Minto won one and lost one. He won 2-1 in tiebreakers at the Grandview Open but lost a 3-2 decision at the Missouri Valley Open. He also has a ranked win over #26 Sal Perrine of Ohio (an 8-6 decision).

With some uncertainty around 174, it’s possible Minto could move down to 165 next season (he’s listed at 165 on the official roster). It might all depend on where Wilson decides to go for his senior year as he’s started at both 165 and 174 the last three seasons. If Wilson moves back down, Minto could challenge Brown Ton and Adam Thebeau for the starting gig at 174. If Wilson stays at 174, Minto could move down and be the frontrunner to start at 165.

Regardless, Minto has a very bright future in Lincoln.

Cooper French

174 pounds

Another guy who could go 165 or 174 next season, French was a three-time state champion in Arizona. This year, he went 6-5 and 1-2 against DI competition. His DI win came when he pinned Kaleb Valdez-Lemos of Lindenwood at the Missouri Valley Open.

French will have the opportunity to compete for the job at either 165 or 174 next season.

Ethan DeLeon

184 pounds

A two-time state finalist in Iowa, DeLeon went 17-6 this year while redshirting. He also went 6-2 against DI opponents. He won the Hastings Open and recorded five tech falls on the year.

Next season, DeLeon will likely serve as #3 Lenny Pinto’s backup. He’s shown a lot of promise and could get into a few duals to spell Pinto during his junior season.

Dominic Thebeau

197 pounds

The younger brother of sophomore Adam Thebeau, Dominic Thebeau went 4-5 this season but 0-2 against DI competition. He recorded one pin and one tech fall.

Next season, Thebeau could serve as Allred’s backup along with McDanel while he’s on redshirt.

Matthew Moore

285 pounds

A state champion out of Colorado and an Ironman finalist, Moore was #96 on the 2023 Big Board. This season, he’s 5-2 in open tournaments and 1-2 against DI competition.

At the Navy Classic, Moore went 1-2. He went on to win the Hastings Open.

Moore, a legitimate heavyweight, will challenge for the starting spot at heavyweight next season.

Hampton Kaye-Kuter

285 pounds

A two-time New England state champ, Kaye-Kuter joined the Husker roster for the second semester but didn’t see any action. He’s been wrestling with the team in the room though.

Next season, Nebraska will look to replace Nash Hutmacher and I imagine there will be a three-way competition between Harley Andrews, Moore and Kaye-Kuter.

Non-Redshirt Backups

Kyle Burwick (Jr.)

133 pounds

A starter in 2022-23, Burwick was a transfer from Wisconsin. This season, he lost his starting spot to Van Dee but has stayed diligent in the room and gotten into a pair of duals, although he dropped both matches to ranked opponents.

He’s 12-4 on the year, winning the Missouri Valley Open along the way. He also went 5-1 at the National Collegiate Open. Next year, he’ll likely again compete with Van Dee for the starting spot and will be very valuable as either a starter or in a backup role.

Hayden Mills (R-Fr.)

133 pounds

A former Kansas state champion, Mills redshirted last year and is 18-8 this season. A champ at the Hastings Open, Mills went 1-3 against DI competition. Nine of his 18 wins came via bonus.

Mills will likely again compete at 133 but faces an uphill battle against Van Dee and Burwick. He’ll be useful as a training partner in the room.

Blake Cushing (So.)

141/149 pounds

One of the most valuable non-starters on the team, former Nebraska state champion for Grand Island Cushing bounced around from 141 to 149 as he served as the primary backup at both weights. He went 13-4 this year and 5-3 against DI competition. In duals, he was 3-3 while competing at both weights.

Cushing had a ranked win over #29 Greyson Clark of Purdue (7-5 decision) as well as a big-time 23-7 tech fall over Northwestern’s Kolby McClain in dual action.

Cushing could very well continue serving as the backup at both weights next year, but I anticipate him moving up to 149 full-time next season to back up Lovett before challenging for that spot in 2025-26, his senior season.

Ismael Ayoub (R-Fr.)

141 pounds

After redshirting last season with a 4-2 record (0-1 in duals), Ayoub didn’t see the mat this season despite consistently being in the room. It’s unclear why he didn’t compete.

Next season, he could serve as a depth guy at either 141 or 149.

Jagger Condomitti (So.)

165 pounds

A former Pennsylvania state champion, Condomitti was a prized recruit in 2021, coming in at #13 on the Big Board that year, two spots behind Lenny Pinto. He’s battled injuries since arriving in Nebraska, including concussions, but he seems to finally be healthy now.

He’s 9-0 on the year with titles at both the Missouri Valley Open and the Hastings Open. He got a win over teammate Dezmonde Gartrell 4-0 this year.

Regardless of whether Wilson comes back down to 165, Condomitti will be one of the front-runners for the starting spot here next season with Taylor dropping back down to 157, As long as he’s healthy.

DezMonde Gartrell (So.)

165 pounds

A late addition to the roster, Gartrell went 5-1 this season while competing at the Missouri Valley Open with his only loss that 4-0 decision to Condomitti.

One of the harder workers in the room, Gartrell could also compete for that spot at 165 next season.

Josh Licking (So.)

165 pounds

A former Nebraska state champ from Norfolk, Josh Licking went 2-2 this season while competing at the Grandview Open in November.

As the spot could be open next year, everyone will be in an open competition at 165.

Elise Brown Ton (Jr.)

174 pounds

One of Nebraska’s most valued backups, Brown Ton started the year as the starter at 174 but later lost the spot to both Adam Thebeau and then Bubba Wilson. He went 22-7 this year and 7-6 against DI opponents.

He won titles at the Younes Hospitality Open, the Missouri Valley Open and the Oppenheim Invite while going 4-2 at the Soldier Salute, dropping matches to Iowa super freshman Gabe Arnold (4-2 decision) and Wilson (1-0 decision). Being the ultimate team player, Brown Ton bumped up to 184 in January to face #1 Parker Keckeisen while Pinto nursed a shoulder injury. Brown Ton lost the match 17-2, but he also got a 10-3 win over Tyce Raddon of Wyoming that weekend at 184.

If Wilson moves down, Brown Ton could be a favorite to win the job at 174 but will again have to compete with both Adam Thebeau and Minto, along with possibly Wilson.

Adam Thebeau (So.)

174 pounds

Briefly a starter this season, Adam Thebeau went 6-4 on the year. He went 1-0 in duals with his 17-1 tech fall against Campbell, but he went 1-2 and didn’t place at the Cliff Keen Invite in Las Vegas. He also finished third at the Navy Classic.

He’ll be in the conversation at either 165 or 174 next season.

Harley Andrews (R-Fr.)

285 pounds

For half of the season, Andrews was Nebraska’s heavyweight starter. After a 4-6 start to the year, Andrews went 6-3 the rest of the way (10-9 on the year). He won his two Big Ten duals he competed in, downing #31 Bennett Tabor of Minnesota 10-7 to win the dual. He also beat Northwestern’s Jack Jessen via 15-0 tech.

Andrews lost the job to Nash Hutmacher shortly after he joined the team in December, but he gained valuable experience along the way that makes him the clear front-runner to be the starter next year.

Brandyn Van Tassell (Jr.)

285 pounds

A junior eligibility-wise, Van Tassell will not be taking his final year of eligibility and was honored on Senior Night. Wrestling at three weight classes during his career, Van Tassell has been a valuable backup for years. This season, he went 3-4 while wrestling up at heavyweight after starting his career at 184 and 197.