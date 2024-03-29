Cornhuskers Open Big Ten Play With 5-2 Win Over Northwestern

Having already won as many games as they did the entire 2023 season, the Northwestern Wildcats are under the leadership of their third head coach in three years. Ben Greenspan came over from Big Ten rival Michigan to right the ship for the team on Lake Michigan north of the Windy City, and based on his past experiences, he has the respect of Cornhusker skipper Will Bolt.

In his pre-game interview on the Husker Network, he complimented the new coach on the start to the season and it was mentioned how many of the players are the same as last year, and playing at a much higher level against strong competition. Northwestern scheduled tough non-conference teams and sport an RPI in the 60’s despite a losing record.

Nebraska ace Brett Sears, sporting a 4-0 record and a 1.17 ERA faced off against a soft-throwing lefty, Nolan Morr, carrying a 1-3 record. These were two different types of pitchers, but each team’s offense seemed to be ready as hard-hit balls were smashed all over the park in the early innings.

Solid Start from @nolan_morr



5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Northwestern struck first with a solo home run by second baseman Owen McElfatrick in the first. Sears, leading the nation in WHIP, did struggle to find his groove in the early going, giving up a walk, hitting a batter, and surrendering five hits in the first three innings. However, he found the pitches he needed and was able to escape major damage, though he did give up another run in the third.

On the flip side, Nebraska went down in order in the top of the first, with a couple of swinging strikeouts indicating that they were struggling a bit with the timing of Morr’s slow pitches. They did strike for two runs in the second inning when Garrett Anglim stroked a one out single and then scored when the next batter Will Walsh continued his power display with another home run. Nebraska had a 2-1 lead until Northwestern tied it up in the third inning.

Sears found his groove in the middle innings, putting the Wildcats down in order in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh innings. The efficient pitcher maintained a low pitch count and assumed control of the game.

In the meantime, Nebraska threatened in the top of the sixth inning, but came up empty. Northwestern brought in a big freshman righthander Garrett Shearer in relief of Morr and he promptly hit lead-off batter Cole Evans with his first pitch. That was followed by a five pitch walk of Josh Caron. With two on and no one out, Garrett Anglim laid down a sacrifice bunt to put two runners in scoring position.

Coach Bolt then opted to pinch hit lefthander Tyler Stone against the righty pitcher. Northwestern intentionally walked Stone rather than have the freshman throw to the lefty. With bases loaded and one out, Shearer struck out Josh Overbeek looking and induced Dylan Carey to ground out to the shortstop to end the inning.

Fortunately, the seventh inning was a different story for the Big Red. After Rhett Stokes flew out, Shearer walked pinch hitter Case Sanderson. The Cool Canadian, Riley Silva then once again executed a picture-perfect hit and run with Sanderson, shooting a ball through the gap made by the shortstop breaking to cover second. Sanderson did not stop until he was standing on third base.

Cole Evans followed with a deep fly ball to the warning track in right field, scoring Anderson. Next batter up, Josh Caron then smoked a single that scored Silva. Nebraska had taken a 4-2 lead.

After 7.



Huskers lead 4-2.

Things got interesting the final two innings as Northwestern loaded the bases in both innings. Sears had come out to start the 8th, but walked the first runner and hit the next one before Coach Rob Childress pulled him for Evan Borst. However, Borst then walked his one and only batter to load them up. With a quick hook, Childress brought in the old man from Millard, lefty Kyle Perry.

The graduate student, with ice water in his veins, got a fly ball out and two ground outs to Overbeek at third to keep the Wildcats off the board. However, after Nebraska manufactured an insurance run in the top of the ninth, the bad Kyle Perry showed up the bottom of the inning hitting the first batter with his first pitch and then gave up a single to the number nine batter. He did get Preston Knott to fly out to Evans in right before giving way to Rans Sanders, the Omaha transfer.

Sanders has been very solid in his appearances this season, but gave up a single to his first batter to load them up once again. At that point he got the next two batters to fly out to end the game. Nebraska is 1-0 in Big Ten play with this 5-2 win over Northwestern.

The hot-hitting Nebraska offense was held to eight hits today, but were able to get enough runs across the plate to win. Brett Sears found his groove, and then Perry and Sanders were able to come up big when it mattered most. Maybe having their previous two games cancelled due to weather resulted in a little rust, but you can’t take anything away from Northwestern. This is a better team than the one that was swept in Lincoln last year.

This is a good start to the Big Ten season. Conversation was to take place after the game about possibly playing a doubleheader Saturday because of a nasty forecast for Sunday. That announcement should come from the athletic department tonight.

Notes:

· The matching colored tops and pinstripe pants in school colors by both teams was a beautiful look on a nice, sunny day in the battle to determine the real NU.

· Will Walsh added another home run today, though it does look like the coaches have committed to platooning at first base as Tyler Stone came on as soon as Northwestern switched to a righthanded pitcher.

· With another RBI in today’s game, Josh Caron bumped his team-leading total up to 27 on the year.

· Brett Sears notched is sixth straight quality start, tying current San Diego Padre knuckleballer Matt Waldron’s number from 2019.

· Nebraska is currently on an eight-game winning streak.