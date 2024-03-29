HUSKERS SOFTBALL Weekly: Huskers Get a Short Sweep & Billie Is the HR Queen; Next Stop - Madison

The opening of conference play was a tale of two very different games.

On a chilly Friday evening, Billie Andrews led off the bottom of the 1st with a 2-run homer which was to be their only scoring while Illini ace Tori McQueen was cruising through the rest of the first six innings. After a 3-run scoring burst in the sixth, Illinois entered the bottom of seven looking to wrap things up.

The Huskers however had other plans. First, it was a Sydney Gray 2-run blast to tie things up. Illinois responded with a Paige Berkmeyer bomb in the top of the 8th. And in what’s becoming no surprise at all, back came the ladies in red. Billie walked and took 2nd on a wild pitch. Ava Bredwell quickly doubled her home and then it was Sam Bland singling in Bredwell, her second walk-off within a week.

Without McQueen on Saturday, and with the Huskers up 4-3, Nebraska exploded for 12 runs in an Illinois error-packed 4th which led to a 16-6 5-inning mercy-rule victory. Click the recap below for the gory details of the inning which saw the lineup bat around twice including a 30 minute stretch of 15 consecutive batters reaching base safely.

THE HUSKER HOME RUN RECORD BELONGS TO BILLIE

Did I mention something about a Billie Andrews homer to start things off Friday?

Besides staking the Huskers to a 1-0 lead and her 12th HR of the season, it also gave Billie sole possession of the Nebraska Softball career home run record, the 55th of her storied career. And while that particular statistic may garner the most attention, what sometimes goes unnoticed is the completeness of her offensive game.

She hits, hits for power, gets on base, runs the bases fast and smart and steals them too. Take the Friday game. She scored the 1st run by blasting one out of the park and scored the last one by taking a walk, scampering down to 2nd on a wild pitch and then legging it home on Ava Bredwell’s double.

Also lost in the home run hoopla was another impressive accomplishment:

Andrews has joined Jennifer Lizama as the only players in program history to hit 40 career home runs and steal 40 career bases. Andrews has 55 career home runs and 43 career stolen bases, while Lizama had 47 career home runs and 91 career stolen bases.

• With seven more stolen bases, Andrews would become the first Husker with 50 career home runs and 50 career stolen bases.

• Nationally, there were only eight active Division I players with 40 career home runs and 40 career stolen bases entering this week. Of those eight, Andrews is one of only four players who has played her entire career in a power conference.

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

GOOD - After an undefeated weekend, let’s just throw out a GOOD award to Ava Bredwell, Sam Bland and Katelyn Caneda.

Bredwell has hit .436 over the last three weeks with at least one hit, one run and one RBI in each of her last seven games. During her seven-game hitting streak, Bredwell is 13-for-24 (.542) with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs with a 1.125 slugging percentage and a .607 on-base percentage.

Bland is hitting .385 (15-for-39) over the last three weeks with four doubles, a homer and 11 RBIs. She has produced multiple hits in five of her last seven games and had a walk-off homer against North Dakota on March 15 and a walk-off single vs. Illinois on March 22.

Since moving into the No. 9 spot in the lineup five games ago - Coach Rhonda Revelle’s idea of a “second lead-off” spot to get runners on base later in the game in front of Billie in the lead-off spot, Caneda is 8-for-12 with three walks, reaching base in 11 of her 15 plate appearances for a .733 on-base percentage.

This is the kind of hitting which could possibly carry the Huskers back into NCAA tourney contention.

Schedule: (All times CST)

March 29 at Wisconsin 3 p.m. (B1G+)

March 30 at Wisconsin 1 p.m. (B1G+)

March 31 at Wisconsin 1 p.m. (B1G+)

Location: Goodman Softball Complex, Madison, WI

Surface: Natural grass, dirt infield.

TV/Streaming: All three games will stream on the B1G+ app ($9.99/mo for all Nebraska events)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network. You can listen for free at Husker Audio - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website (huskers.com - Nate Rohr is on the call.)

Weather: Temps should be in the mid-50’s with partly sunny skies for Friday and Saturday’s contests. Sunday will be a little chillier in the mid-high 40’s with a 20% chance of rain as of Friday.

THE OPPONENT

WISCONSIN (12-17, 1-2 BIG 10)

Wisconsin brings a 12-17 record into its first home games of the season this weekend against Nebraska. The Badgers are 1-2 in Big Ten play after losing two of three games at Iowa last weekend. Nebraska and Wisconsin share five common opponents this season in Long Beach State, Maine, Missouri, Utah and Washington. The Huskers posted a 2-4 record against that group while the Badgers went 3-5.

Wisconsin is hitting .269 as a team and averaging 4.3 runs per game. Defensively, the Badgers own a 4.19 ERA and are allowing 4.7 runs per game. Wisconsin entered the week leading the Big Ten and ranking 16th nationally with nine shutouts this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hilary Blomberg leads Wisconsin with a .355 average as one of four starters batting above .300. Blomberg has added six doubles and eight RBIs.

Gabi Salo boasts the Badgers’ lowest ERA, as she is 5-2 with a 2.64 ERA in 45.0 innings. Salo has struck out 50 batters in her 45.0 innings, and opponents are hitting just .246 against her. Salo leads the Big Ten and entered the week ranked 13th nationally with four shutouts.

THE PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

#6 BILLIE ANDREWS • SS

#27 BROOKE ANDREWS • CF

#24 AVA BREDWELL • C

#29 SAMANTHA BLAND • LF

#7 SYDNEY GRAY • 3B

#3 BELLA BACON • 1B

#11 TALIA TOKHEIM • DP

#26 - ALINA FELIX - RF

#66 KATELYN CANEDA • 2B

#22 CAITLYN OLENSKY • P (If available)

If Olesnky, who’s listed as questionable can’t go, will make the call Harness goes simply since Kinney has been hit hard in her last two starts.

