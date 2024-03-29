Friday Flakes: C.J. Wilcher is Fourth Husker to Enter Transfer Portal - A Potential Replacement Emerges

Over the past few weeks it we have learned Blaise Keita, Eli Rice and Ramel Lloyd Jr. are entering the transfer portal. So that’s three players on this roster who will not be there next year.

Add that to the fact that Keisei Tominaga and Josiah Allick are graduating.

So that number is now at five.

Then we learned that C.J. Wilcher will also be entering the transfer portal. While Wilcher did participate in Senior Night, there were thoughts that he might be coming back.

Just like Keisei Tominaga, Wilcher was one of Nebraska’s better three point shooters and can get streaky. So who do you think Fred Hoiberg might look to in order to replace that shooting?

What about a scorer out of Omaha. No, not Creighton but UNO in Frankie Fidler.

Frankie Fidler, a Transfer Portal 4-star forward, on his visit to Nebraska.



The 6-7 junior averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game this season at Nebraska-Omaha.https://t.co/goRdGqYoTM pic.twitter.com/OzhDadO6X9 — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) March 28, 2024

Nebraska could do a lot worse if they can get Fidler to come to Nebraska.

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

Rhule has high expectations for Nebraska's rookie QBs

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule doesn’t mince words regarding what he expects from his scholarship freshman quarterbacks this spring.

Rhule was asked Thursday — following the Huskers’ third of 15 spring practices — what he wants from them by the end of spring drills late next month.

Nebraska Thursday spring practice nuggets

Nebraska held its first full-pads practice of the spring on Thursday morning. Here is a recap of what head coach Matt Rhule and his players had to say afterward…

Rhule impressed by how young QBs have jumped in: 'They know what to do'

There's a lot to get done in 15 practices. So pack the reps on the plate like it's an old-school Sunday buffet line. Open up three fields to make sure it happens. Make the competition stretch an octave higher by having guys represent different teams within the team – be you a Bugeater, an Old Gold Knight or a Rattlesnake Boy.

Warriors' Draymond Green says he 'deserved to be kicked out' - ESPN

Golden State star Draymond Green on Thursday expressed regret for again being ejected -- this time, less than four minutes into the game -- in the Warriors' victory against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

"It just can't happen," Green said on "The Draymond Green Show" podcast Thursday. "I said what I said. I deserved to be kicked out at that point. If I'm all the way honest with y'all, kind of was trying to turn my body and angle it to go to the bench, but I said what I said a little too soon before angling my body. ... But, yeah, it just can't happen."

Jets owner calls report on argument with Saleh 'absolutely false' - ESPN

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson used social media Thursday to refute a claim by an NFL Network host that he and coach Robert Saleh engaged in a "very heated conversation" earlier this week at the NFL's annual league meetings in Orlando, Florida.

Caitlin Clark invited to U.S. national team training camp during Final Four - Yahoo Sports

One day after receiving a $5 million offer to play in the BIG3 basketball league, Caitlin Clark was named to the USA Basketball women’s national team training camp roster.

Clark was one of 14 players named to the roster of potential Olympians. A training camp will take place from April 3-5 in Cleveland.

Chiefs to sign Wales rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit: Reports - The Athletic

Louis Rees-Zammit, one of the leading wingers in world rugby, will sign with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple reports.

Why the Chicago Bears have reason to believe this reboot at quarterback will be different - The Athletic

Seated in the back of the Chicago Bears’ suite, chairman George McCaskey watched general manager Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus and other staff members interview quarterback Caleb Williams at the NFL Scouting Combine.

It was 10:40 p.m.

“That’s a little past my bedtime,” McCaskey quipped.

