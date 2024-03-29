Nebraska Football 2024 Spring Preview: Wide Receivers Aplenty!

Nebraska was 13th in passing offense in the Big Ten in 2023, ahead of only Iowa. Our beloved Huskers were 129th nationally, ahead of Iowa, Navy, Army and Air Force.

To say the passing offense was wretched would be a compliment.

It is typical when doing a season preview that you look at last year and get an idea of returning production. But going back to look at 2023, you have to realize how abysmal the offense was.

Nebraska’s passing offense averaged 135.9 yards per game. The 2022 passing offense averaged 220.8 yards per game, and in 2021, they averaged 266.4.

The good news is obvious - they can’t possibly be worse than last season, and given the number of receivers and talent they have - it looks like 2024 is all about the dreaded “P” word - POTENTIAL.

Gone:

Billy Kemp IV - Kemp was Nebraska’s leading receiver last season with 35 receptions for 310 yards and one touchdown.

Joshua Fleeks - Fleeks had 8 receptions for 69 yards in 2023. He also had 17 rushes for 138 yards and a 74-yard touchdown run against Michigan, his only carry in that game. He had switched to running back at one point in the 2023 season, but I’m including him here as a receiver.

Marcus Washington - Played in the first six games of 2023, then suffered a season-ending injury at Illinois. Despite only those six games, Washington was 5th in receiving yards, having eight receptions for 176 yards.

Ty Hahn - Played in all 12 games. Four receptions for 36 yards in 2023.

Returning

Malachi Coleman - Played in 11 games with six starts as a true freshman. 8 receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown. 6-4, 190 pounds, a big body receiver.

Jaylen Lloyd - played in 10 games, starting one. Six receptions for 237 yards and three touchdowns. Averaged 39.5 yards per reception! Leading returning receiver for 2024.

Jaidyn Doss - played in four games in 2023, maintaining his redshirt. Two receptions for 20 yards.

Alex Bullock - played in 12 games, starting eight. 15 Receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown. Ranked 3rd in receptions.

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda - suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of 2023 against Minnesota.

Roman Mangini - played in two games in 2023, seeing time against Northern Illinois and Purdue.

Cooper Hausmann - played in one game against Purdue as a redshirt freshman.

Taveon Thompson - played in two games as a sophomore, appearing against Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech.

Demitrius Bell - Bell redshirted last year, his first season at Nebraska.

Elliott Brown - played in two game last season, suffered season-ending injury before Michigan State game.

Incoming:

Jacory Barney Jr - 2024 recruit from Miami Palmetto High School, where he played quarterback, running back and wide receiver. Listed at 6-0, 160 pounds and a three-star recruit by 247.

Dae’Vonn Hall - 2024 recruit from Bellevue West. Three-star recruit listed at 5th-best player in Nebraska by 247. 6-1, 180 pounds.

Isaiah McMorris - 2024 recruit from Bellevue West.

Quinn Clark - 2024 recruit from Bozeman, Montana. BIG body, 6-5, 190 pounds.

Jahmal Banks - transfer from Wake Forest. Another BIG body, 6-4, 205 pounds. If you look to the transfer portal for experience and production, this is the guy you look for.

Banks had 107 receptions for 1,404 yards and 13 touchdowns while at Wake Forest. Started 10 games last season, played every game. Lead the team in receiving yards (653), receptions-per-game (4.92) and tied for first in touchdown receptions (4).

Isaiah Neyor - Transfer from Texas. Originally began his career at Wyoming. In 2021 he had 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns, then transferred to Texas. He torn his ACL during preseason in 2022 and played in only one game the past two seasons.

Another BIG body at 6-2, 215 pounds. Can he regain his form he had at Wyoming? Nearly 20 yards per reception that season, could be yet another big playmaker.

Overview:

Fans complained about offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield - but given he had quarterbacks with a penchant for throwing the ball to the other team and couldn’t hit a wide open receiver to save their lives didn’t leave Satterfield with a lot of options.

Nebraska has new quarterbacks coming in - Dylan Raiola and Danny Kaelin - and if Raiola in particular is near his hype, our beloved Huskers have a slew of receivers that will be quite exciting to watch.

Nebraska fans will remember the Casey Thompson to Trey Palmer connection. There’s a decent chance we could see a replay of that with Dylan Raiola to Jaylen Lloyd in 2024.

Add in the other big bodies, especially Malachi Coleman, and you have the makings of a lot of P!

Now... if it can only be realized.