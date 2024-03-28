Nebraska Basketball Comes to an End, but Spring Football Has Begun: Five Heart Live Tonight at 9pm

Insert exhaustive sigh here.

One win. That’s all we wanted. Nebraska men’s basketball made the tournament for the first time in a decade, but that 8 versus 9 matchup is always a toss-up. And Texas A&M shot the ball better than they had all season while Nebraska, sadly, was well under average. So not to sound like a beleaguered Cubs fan in the depths of misery, but “there’s always next year.”

Husker women fared marginally better, winning their game against Texas A&M just to follow it up with a loss to Oregon State. The magic just ran out.

But the saddest part will be saying farewell to great players who added so much to the program during their time in Lincoln. Players like Jaz Shelley and Keisei Tominaga, among others, left their mark on their respective teams.

Oh, and other players enter the transfer portal, making reiterating that “once a Husker always a Husker” is no longer valid.

Turning the page to Spring Football, a new athletic director, and “hope springs eternal” is how we end the show.

Despite recent outcomes and roster attrition, Nebraska is on the rise.

GBR!