Big Ten Baseball 2024 Preview Spectacular!

For most teams in the Big Ten, conference season has already begun this past weekend. With Wisconsin again being anti-American and not having a baseball team, at least one team is left out playing a non-conference game each weekend. This first weekend, eight teams played in a conference game, and the rest of the teams were left to take on another no conference opponent and then play eight straight weekends against conference opponents.

This is also the final year of the 13 team format, with Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA coming in next year. While USC and UCLA aren't where they used to be as programs, and Washington is down from a year ago with their new coaching hire from LSU, that brings in 4 teams taking baseball very seriously and that will be able to improve the conference not only on the field, but throw their weight around off of it to improve how serious the conference is going to be taking the sport.

But enough about next year! (Your friendly neighborhood baseball writer is already sweating thinking about how long that preview article will be…) It’s time to take a look at how the teams have done so far, and who we should expect to see in Omaha at the end of May.

Team Previews

Illinois Fighting Illini

2023 Record: 25-27

2024 Record (all through 3/24): 10-12

Players to watch: 1B Drake Wescott, LHP Cooper Omans

Illinois was off to an ok start in non-conference, going 8-11 against some pretty tough teams like Tennessee and Florida State. To open conference play this past weekend, they upset an Indiana team most had picked to finish 2nd in the conference, and Illinois scored 24 runs in their two wins, pretty impressive for a team that was sporting the worst offensive stats going into the weekend, but the tough non-con pitching they saw may have been hiding a solid offense all along.

After what seemed like a decade, Cam Johnson has finally run out of eligibility. Drake Wescott has taken over his production, Leading the team in home runs (6), RBIs (17), and OPS (1.045). Catcher Camden Janik is putting a possible All-B1G season together, batting .341 with 4 home runs. The pitching staff has struggled so far, but grad transfer Cooper Omans from NOVA Southeastern has been solid in the Saturday slot, despite only picking up a 2-1 record. He leads the team with a 2.28 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. The bullpen is off to a rough start. Only one player sports a sub 4.00 ERA.

Indiana Hoosiers

2023 Record: 43-20

2024 Record: 12-12

Players to Watch: RHP Connor Foley, OF/DH Nick Mitchell

Indiana looked to be off to a start that matched its preseason accolades. Sweeping a good Baylor team, beating #25 Dallas Baptist and #18 Costal Carolina, but then things turned. They lost a home series to Troy, got 10-runned by Illinois State, crushed by Indiana State and lost a series to Illinois.

It’s not hard to see why they are struggling. They had to replace much of their pitching staff, and have really struggled doing so, with a 7.48 ERA, last in the B1G. They are relying on 2 sophomores to start most of their games, with Connor Foley being the most reliable, with a 3.56 ERA and 45 Ks over 30.1 innings. Beyond him, lookout for a high scoring affair.

The Hoosiers return a lot of their offensive production from last season, and add on of the better transfers in the conference in Western Illinois outfielder Nick Mitchell. Mitchell took over the leadoff spot and has provided a lot of RBI opportunities for the sluggers they have up and down that lineup. He leads the regulars with a .494 on base percentage, and has scored 24 runs. Easy to do with proven hitters Brock Tibbitts, Devon Taylor, and Tyler Cerny just waiting to add to their impressive RBI totals.

Iowa Hawkeyes

2023 Record: 44-16

2024 Record: 13-10

Players to Watch: LF Sam Peterson, LHP Cade Obermueller

The nearly unanimous pick to win the league has struggled in the non-conference part of its schedule. They’ve lost to nearly every good team they’ve played, with the only solid win being the Friday night victory over Ole Miss before losing the series. You will be happy to know they are undefeated against NAIA schools in Iowa though, with wins over Loras and Grandview.

Brody Brecht is back for one last season before being someone’s top pick in the draft this summer, but its Saturday starter Cade Obermuller who is rounding into form. He has a 2.89 ERA nad has struck out 35 batters in 28 innings. But like all of Iowa’s starting pitchers, walks can come in bunches. Obermuller has 20, but is actually better than both of Iowa’s other starters. This has led to their once conference leading ERA to be right in the middle.

Iowa’s bats on the other hand, have been red hot, with 6 starters hitting over .300 with at least 15 RBIs. Sam Peterson leads the way with a .393 average, 1.205 OPS, an insane 37 runs scored, 5 home runs, 13 stolen bases, and I’m sure another half dozen stats. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the season is rFr catcher Reese Moore. He’s batting .341 and also has an OPS over 1.000. All while not committing an error. Impressive for a young backstop.

Maryland Terrapins

2023 Record: 42-21

2024 Record: 18-6

Players to Watch: 3B Chris Hacopian, RHP Logan Koester

Gone is coach Rob Vaughn (thanks to the odd situation at Alabama), as well as the best 1-2-3 hitters in the B1G from the 2023 regular season and conference tournament champions. So even with the little league field the Terps play on, the offensive numbers just are not the same. They have still been able to get a very good record, with their 105th ranked strength of schedule. They won 2 out of 3 games against Michigan State last weekend, but both wins were hard fought, coming via walk offs in the 10th innings.

Maryland seems to have struck gold with freshman third baseman Chris Hacopian, younger brother of first baseman Eric. Chris has taken over the leadoff spot on the team, and run with it. The Maryland Gatorade POY is batting .347, leads the team with 6 home runs, and in OPS with 1.079. Once a liability, the bullpen is a strength this year. They currently sit 2nd behind Nebraka in team ERA, though that will likely change with more home games in the coming months. George Washington transfer Logan Koester is providing the best starting pitching for the team, with a team leading 2.27 ERA and eating up 36.1 innings in his 6 starts.

Michigan Wolverines

2023 Record: 28-28

2024 Record: 9-15

Players to Watch: INF/OF/P Mitch Voit, OF Stephen Hrustich

After a late season run got them to Omaha for the B1G Tournament, they made some noise, going 2-2 and making it to Saturday, losing to Iowa twice. They are struggling again out of the gate in year 2 under former national coach of the year, Tracy Smith, but have played a rough schedule. They played the weekend after Nebraska in Arlington, Texas, and were swept by Oklahoma St, #7 Oregon St, and #2 Arkansas. Add in a sweep by #18 Coastal Carolina, and losing 3 out of 4 to San Diego (who hasn’t done that??), and its easy to see why their record is not all that great.

After an All American Freshman year as Michigan’s third baseman and closer, Mitch Voit has moved to Sunday starting pitcher, in addition to his duties in the field. He has struggled in the starting role, with a 6.27 ERA, and 8 home runs given up. While he still isn’t walking anyone, his pitches aren’t as effective. His Ks/9 innings are way down, and his batting avg against is .283. That shows people are getting good swings on him.

Voit is still productive on the offensive side though, playing mostly first base and right field and leading the team with a .327 average. Former Northwestern power hitter Stephen Hrustich transferred to the Wolverines and leads the team in homer runs, with 7 already and RBIS at 18. Beyond those two, the statistics are abysmal, with the team hitting .242, last in the Big Ten.

Michigan State Spartans

2023 Record: 33-22

2024 Record: 9-12

Players to Watch: OF Nick Williams, RHP Tommy Szczepanski

Michigan State snuck into the Big Ten Tournament last year riding their potent offense, with a couple of high draft picks leading the way. They’ve had issues replacing that production this year, and are middle of the road in pretty much every category. Senior outfielder Jack Frank leads the team in hits (33), runs (20) and batting avg. (.355). He sets the stage for the offense from the leadoff spot. They inserted one of the best JUCO bats in the middle of the lineup in Nick Williams. After being red hot to start the season, he has cooled off as of late, but still has a team leading 4 home runs, 5 doubles, and hitting right around .300.

The Spartans have improved their pitching staff from last year. Theyve dropped their ERA and replaced one of the best closers in the conference last season with Virginia Tech transfer Tommy Szczpanski. I have no idea how to say that name, but I’m sure we will be learning it. The former KC Royals draft pick leads the team in appearances with 10, save with 4, and has 19 strikeouts in his 12.1 innings.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

2023 Record: 18-34

2024 Record: 10-10

Players to Watch: RHP Seth Clausen, 3B Jake Perry

The 42nd and final year of John Anderson at the helm for the Gophers has been on an uptick compared to the previous 4-5 seasons. Granted they’ve played the 199th toughest schedule in the country, but a .500 record is still an improvement for that program. Most notably, their pitching may not be the worst in the league as it was the previous 2 years. They currently sit 4th in the league with a 4.74 team ERA.

The remarkable thing is they are doing it without a lot of new blood. The 3 starting pitchers are back from last years team, and putting up much more respectable numbers. It’s the bullpen that has pulled a complete 180, with multiple high leverage arms with sub-3.00 ERAs. Seth Clausen leads the way with 9 appearances for 11.2 innings with 17 Ks. The offense has gone from “worse than anyone besides a gutted Northwestern”, to slightly below average. Third baseman Jake Perry has been the best of the bunch so far, batting .322 with 7 doubles and 3 home runs.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

2023 Record: 33-23-1

2024 Record: 17-5

Players to Watch: CF Riley Silva, RHP Brett Sears

Nebraska is off to its best start in well over a decade. The Huskers offensive numbers are similar in terms of runs scored and both batting average and on base percentage. This is even with their slugging % way down, thanks to the departure of All-Americans Max Anderson and Brice Matthews, and the cold start for Gabe Swansen. It doesn’t matter with new players like JUCO transfers Rhett Stokes and Riley Silva. They have nearly identical OBP at .443 and .442 respectively. And despite Silva having a paltry .307 slugging percentage, he is 14-15 on stolen base attempts, so its nearly the same as a double each time he reaches base.

If there are 2 words that provide a reason for Nebraska’s turnaround, they are Rob and Childress. The greatest pitching coach in program history is back to his old ways. After using basically 3 pitchers as many innings as possible last season under the old pitching coach, Childress is using 6-8 different ones per game on occasion, and leading the conference in ERA as the only team under 4.00. They have lots of players that know their roles and execute them well. No one has seen a better turnaround than Brett Sears. The senior went from almost a liability in 2023, to being in the top 4 in the conference in nearly every meaningful statistic for a pitcher so far in 2024.

Northwestern Wildcats

2023 Record: 10-40

2024 Record: 10-12

Players to Watch: C/1B Bennett Markinson, RHP Kyle Potthoff

After one of the wildest seasons in Big Ten history, with the coaches and players exiting in droves, Northwestern seems to be at least respectable on the diamond. After being last in nearly every statistical category by miles last year, they are only in the bottom 1⁄ 3 this year on batting and pitching. New coach Ben Greenspan comes over from Michigan and Tracy Smith’s staff. He was once called the top recruiter in America while at Arizona State. It will be interesting to see what he can do with this program.

It seems the focus is on defense to start, as the wildcats have the fewest errors in the B1G. That will at least keep them from from costing themselves games while they build up the other aspects of their game. Offensively, Bennet Markinson has already exceeded the stats he had in his previous 2 seasons. He leads the team with a .360 batting average and 18 RBIs. On the mound, 6’5” 220 lb Missouri transfer Kyle Potthoff is having a great year, going 2-0 with a 2.28 ERA. He’s only given up more than 1 run in 1 appearance so far.

Ohio State Buckeyes

2023 Record: 31-25

2024 Record: 10-11

Players to Watch: SS Henry Kaczmar, LHP Landon Beidelscheis

The Buckeyes have had some impressive wins in the non-conference schedule so far in the season. The won a series at West Virginia, and split series with Arizona State and Cal Poly. Their turnaround from being at the bottom of the league 2 years ago was expected with the coaching staff thats been assembled in Columbus. The offense is fairly pedestrian as far as their statistics go,

With all the experienced pitching coaches from major programs on their staff, you’d expect some big improvements from pitchers this season. Converted closer to Friday night starter Landon Beidelscheis is leading the way. He has 43 Ks in 33 innings to go with his 3.51 ERA, but only a 2-4 record with subpar run support. All-B1G Freshman SS Henry returns and leads the offense with a .341 avg and 28 hits.

Penn State Nittany Lions

2023 Record: 25-25

2024 Record: 13-9

Players to Watch: C J.T. Marr, OF Adam Cecere

After years of just hanging around as a mediocre to bad team, Penn State finally went in another direction with a coach. In comes former Boston College head coach leaving his alma mater to come to Happy Valley. Mike Gambino took BC to some of their best seasons, and showed he can recruit the northeast, something Rutgers and Maryland have dominated the past 5 years. While Penn State lacks any signature wins, their 13-9 record so far is a step in the right direction.

The offense is improved, hitting well for average, but lacking power. They are relying on a few grad transfers to provide experience. College of Charleston transfer catcher J.T. Marr leads the team, and nearly the conference with his .433 average and 39 hits. Wake Forest transfer outfielder Adam Cecere is the main guy that can leave the yard. He has 5 home runs and an OPS over 1.100. The pitching staff other than Travis Luensmann needs a lot of work, and even he is having a down year for his standards.

Purdue Boilermakers

2023 Record: 24-29

2024 Record: 16-10

Players to Watch: 1B Luke Gaffeny, LHP Luke Wagner

After being the last undefeated team in 2022, but needing a tarp to make the Big Ten tournament (#NEVERFORGET), and then Nebraska keeping them from the tournament in the 2nd to last game of 2023, Purdue may be ready to qualify of their own volition in 2024. They are sitting top 5 in batting, pitching and fielding in the B1G, and haven’t played quite as weak of a schedule as years past, sitting at 125 in SOS currently.

On the mound, they have a couple of big, experienced, lefty transfers in former Penn St starting pitcher Jordan Morales and Georgia transfer Luke Wagner. Morales is 4-2 as the Friday night starter, and Wagner is 4-0 on Saturdays. Both have great K/BB ratios and ERAs of 3.51 and 2.64 respectively.

On offense, they have as diverse an attack as they’ve had in many years. Mike (don’t call him Michael) Bolton Jr is slumping in the leadoff spot with a .229 batting average, but still can get on base and is an absolute nightmare on the basepaths, going 10 for 10 so far this season. Luke Gaffney is one of the hottest freshmen bats in the conference, batting .398, with 5 home runs, and 33 RBIs. Michigan transfer Camden Gasser has taken over the SS position and has been hanging around a .400 average all season.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

2023 Record: 33-23

2024 Record: 18-7

Players to Watch: RHP Christian Coppola, SS Tony Santa Maria

Rutgers looks ready to get back to their impressive 2022 level, when they were snubbed from the NCAA tournament presumably due to their weaker strength of schedule. You’d think they would have improved that, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

Rutgers gets back SS Tony Santa Maria, who missed almost all of 2023 and whose breakout freshman season in 2022 provided a lot of offensive firepower for that team. He is better than ever too, batting .374 and leading the Big Ten in home runs with 8 and OPS with 1.229. Combine him with Josh Kuroda-Grauer, who leads the conference with a .435 batting avg., and Trevor Cohen who is 2nd in the conference in hits, and the offense looks to be as potent as 2023.

After an incredibly impressive freshman season that earned him All American honors, and an impressive showing in Omaha, Christian Coppola is off to a rough start. Back to back subpar starts against Charleston Southern and High Point (I’ve never heard of them either) has his ERA up to 6.41, but we’ve seen what he can do in the past in the B1G, don’t be surprised to se him regain his form and do it again.

Wisconsin Sadgers

Why are you the way that you are?

Brutus’s Ballsy Big Ten Breakdown

It is a tough year to determine where teams really sit going into the meat of the schedule, despite the number of games played thus far. Some teams have scheduled tough, and paid the price with a less than stellar record. Others have gone the traditional Big Ten route and scheduled fairly weakly, and built up their win/loss record before going into conference play.

Nebraska is the main outlier in that it has actually played the toughest schedule, and has one of the better records. Iowa and Michigan are next in SOS, though in Iowa’s case, SOS only looks at division 1 opponents. When you factor everything into the RPI, Iowa tumbles down to 70. Fun fact: the RPI top 100 teams are 6-0 against non-division 1 opponents. Iowa counts for 2 of those wins. Do better Iowa.

So who do I think we will see in Omaha during the conference tournament?

Best of the Bunch

1. Nebraska

2. Rutgers

3. Maryland

4. Iowa

Next Tier

5. Indiana

6. Purdue

Battle for the Final Spots

7. Illinois

8. Ohio State

9. Northwestern

10. Michigan

Out of Omaha

11. Michigan State

12. Penn State

13. Minnesota

I think Nebraska has the pitching staff to win a lot of games. Rutgers should finish with the best offense, even if things come down to earth a bit. Maryland and Iowa still may have the best top end talent, so they could easily catch fire and jump to the top.

Indiana may not be what we thought they were, but they should comfortably make Omaha, along with Purdue, who I think did the best job of the midfield pack in addressing their needs this offseason.

I think the bottom of the league is better than it has been the past two years. Minnesota maybe the only sure team to not make Omaha, but any of the other 6 are capable of rising up for a couple weeks and putting themselves in the mix to make the tournament.