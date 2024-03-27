Nebraska Football 2024 Spring Preview: Running Backs Galore (but one who will not fumble?)

It’s hard to look at 2024 and consider what the offense will look like.

Running backs and the rush game are a good example.

Last season Heinrich Haarberg was the leading rusher for Nebraska with 640 yards on 120 attempts for a 4 yard per attempt average. Next was Anthony Grant with 104 attempts for 431 yards and after him was Emmett Johnson.

The 2023 Nebraska offense was so anemic that looking back and trying to come away with any sense of what might happen in 2024 is beyond speculation.

We’ll try to do it anyway.

The bad news is Anthony Grant is gone.

The good news is Nebraska has a lot of running backs that could contribute to this offense in many different ways.

The biggest question - fumbling? Is it curable?

Gone:

Anthony Grant - Played in 11 games, gaining 413 yards on 104 carries for a 4.0 average. Scored 3 touchdowns. Could pick up yardage when there was nothing there, but not a huge threat as a home run hitter.

Returning:

Gabe Ervin Jr - played in 3 games with two starts, then suffered a season-ending injury against Northern Illinois. 38 carries for 196 yards for a 5.2 yard average. Scored one touchdown. I’d probably pick him as the starter in 2024 if we had to chose right now.

I’ve always felt that Johnson can be an explosive play maker, and 2024 will be his last chance to prove it. He is versatile, explosive, and unfortunately, injury prone.

Emmett Johnson - Freshman running back who was pushed into service in 2023 due to injuries as noted above. Played in 12 games, starting six of the last seven. Had 90 carries for 411 yards for a 4.57 yard per carry average. Two rushing touchdowns. Added 7 receptions for 46 yards.

Proved himself to be a pretty adequate back, given the horrid state of Nebraska’s offense last season. He will be a KEY to a successful running game this season. A great combination of size, speed, and shiftiness - I’d expect him to be second behind Ervin.

Kwinten Ives - Ives redshirted in 2023, but played in four games on kick returns. He had one 23-yard return at Wisconsin, but otherwise generated no statistics. Can he break through, and gain some carries in 2024? I am guessing we’ll see quite a few players on the field, one of them being Ives.

Maurice Mazzccua - Mazzccua saw action in one game last season, gaining six yards on a single carry on the last play of the Purdue game. He had transferred to Nebraska last season from West Chester University, a Division II program in Pennsylvania.

- Did not play last season, taking a redshirt. FULLBACK: Janiran Bonner - Switched from tight end to fullback last season and played in all 12 games with three starts. Had four carries for nine yards, along with a touchdown. Also had one five yard reception.

Incoming:

Nebraska didn’t pick up a running back recruit for 2024, but they did have a running back transfer in.

Dante Dowdell - Originally a 4-star recruit from Picayune, Mississippi, Dowdell spent his first season at Oregon where he played in 6 games, gaining 90 yards on 17 carries for 5.3 yards per carry. He is a fairly big-sized back at 6-2, 215 pounds and he will have three years of eligibility left.

I don’t imagine they picked him up solely for depth.

Overview

Nebraska rushing offense ranked 39th nationally last season and 2nd in the Big Ten behind Penn State. They averaged 176.83 yards per game, and scored 16 touchdowns (tied for 89th nationally, 8th Big Ten). The 4.44 yard per carry average was tied for 54th nationally, and fourth in the Big Ten.

While the rushing game could definitely improve - producing yardage wasn’t a huge problem. Turnovers was.

Nebraska finished 133rd - DEAD LAST - in fumbles lost last season. They had 31 fumbles (14 lost) last season, 10 MORE THAN SECOND TO LAST Texas State who had 21 fumbles.

It doesn’t matter who the hell you put on the field until that problem is corrected. Nebraska has enough depth at running back that the dude who fumbles in 2024 shouldn’t be carrying the ball.

Ervin, Johnson, Johnson, and Dowdell give Nebraska fairly decent depth, although that might need an asterisk due to the injury prone nature of a couple of those listed.

The primary backs right now are Ervin and Emmett Johnson. Can Dowdell get into that mix?

Fix the turnover problems, you like fix the rush game.