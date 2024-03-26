Monday Night Therapy: Nebraska Basketball Is Over. Were The Seasons A Success? (And A Baseball update!)

Nebraska basketball season is over.

The men had their best season in 23 years, beat a number one opponent for the first time in over 40 years, enjoyed court stormings and a trip to the NCAA tourney, but they still missed out on that elusive first win.

The women got their first NCAA tournament win in 10 years. Were these seasons successful?

What about basketball?

What were the best, and what were the worst things?

And what will the future hold?

For the second half of the show, Aaron, our baseball writer, joined me for an update on the baseball team. We covered the following: