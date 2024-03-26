Corn Flakes: Brackets, Spring Practice, and Keisei

Wow, it has been a week and it’s only Tuesday.

Time to drown my sorrows in sports.

Who are you rooting for in the NCAA Tournament?

I’ve got Tennesee and Arizona in my two men’s brackets and North Carolina State on the women’s side.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Huskers Garner NCAA Bid - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Official Athletic Site of the University of Nebraska, partner of WMT Digital. The most comprehensive coverage of the University of Nebraska on the web with rosters, schedules, scores, highlights, game recaps and more!

Nebraska Football 2024 Spring Preview: The “Young” Quarterback Room Huskers News - Corn Nation

The elder statesman in the room this upcoming spring is no other than Heinrich Haarberg.

The other two scholarship quarterbacks are early enroll true freshmen in Daniel Kaelin and Dylan Raiola.

Five topics to watch at Nebraska spring practice: Dylan Raiola, fixing the offense - The Athletic

The Huskers begin spring football this week and plenty of eyes will be on the young QBs on the roster.

Chad Woodfork: Nebraska Football Ascending Up List Of Rivals100 Prospect, Four-star Texas DE

Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga opens up on viral crying moment after Cornhuskers loss

University of Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga opens up about viral crying moment after NCAA March Madness loss.

Elsewhere

NCAA removes official from NC State-Chattanooga due to 'background conflict' - ESPN

A game official was pulled from Saturday's NCAA tournament game between NC State and Chattanooga due to a "background conflict."

NFL bans controversial hip-drop tackle for 2024 season, makes change to challenge rule - CBSSports.com

The NFL has three new rules for 2024

March Madness 2024: Houston walk-on Ryan Elvin delivers after Cougars came through for unlikely team hero - CBSSports.com

Ryan Elvin came through for Houston basketball after the Cougars came through for him

Shohei Ohtani addressed Ippei Mizuhara's gambling and theft allegations : NPR

The Los Angeles Dodgers fired Ippei Mizuhara last week. Three months earlier, the team called Mizuhara "Shohei's best buddy."

March Madness brackets busted? Here's what to do next NCAA basketball tournament : NPR

As the dust settles from the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament, we bid farewell to the would-be Cinderellas who couldn't pull off the upset and take stock of your tattered bracket.