Corn flakes: Basketball seasons end and all of college sports soon to follow?!?

Greetings from a snowy segment of Nebraska. The snow led to cancellations of both softball and baseball games on Sunday.

March Madness hasn’t seemed all that mad this season.

Maybe that is because our beloved Huskers couldn’t pull off upsets in the Big Dance. The Big Ten has looked rough in both tournaments. Have the Huskers achieved some success in both the men’s and women’s standings because the conference overall is down?

Corn Flakes

The big news this weekend was the end of both Husker basketball teams’ seasons. The men fell in the first round to Texas A&M. The women beat the aTm Aggies in the first round, but couldn’t find an answer for the defensive pressure of Oregon State in the second round. The future looks bright for both programs and we will hopefully see them in the Dance a year from now.

Logan Nissley Battles Through Injury in Earning Key Role For Huskers as Freshman | Hurrdat Sports

Amy Williams couldn’t hold back tears when asked about freshman guard Logan Nissley.

Wrestling: Hardy Leads Huskers to 9th-Place Finish, Placing 3rd at 141 for Second AA Finish - Corn Nation

Brock Hardy had himself a tournament, falling only to the NCAA champ on the way to a third-place finish, collecting his second All-American finish as a sophomore

Nebraska Baseball Holds on to Take Series Over NMSU with 2-1 Win - Corn Nation

Seven Husker pitchers combined to give up zero earned runs.

Even though the MBB season ended in the first round, this hype video is still worth watching.

Sports!

The death of sports is apparently nigh. Are we loving competition to death?

Everyone Is to Blame for Slowly Killing College Sports

We’re just following the money.

Shohei Ohtani Scandal Raises the Stakes on Sports Betting - Bloomberg

Baseball’s greatest star has been caught up in a betting furor involving his interpreter. It should serve as a brake on further loosening laws on wagers in Japan.

The ‘hot hand’ is a real basketball phenomenon – but only some players have the ability to go on these basket-making streaks

A study shows that a select group of NBA players really do go on hot streaks by making more shots in a row than statistics suggest they should.

Women's March Madness 2024: Second-round tournament updates - ESPN

Chalk dominated the first round, but 7-seed Duke and 5-seeds Colorado and Baylor all won Sunday on their opponents' home court to reach the Sweet 16.

Men's March Madness 2024: Second round tournament updates - ESPN

The second day of the round of 32 saw just one upset a day after there were none. What's next for all 16 teams in action Sunday?

Then There’s This

Hungry Hungry Hero Dog? – Now I Know

The story of a dog who learned to push children in the river so he could rescue them and be given treats.

First person with a Neuralink brain implant reveals how he uses it - Big Think

Elon Musk’s Neuralink recently revealed the identity of the first person to receive one of its brain implants, 29-year-old Noland Arbaugh.

Sperm Whales Thwart Fatal Orca Attack With Unusual Defence: “Cloud Of Diarrhea” | IFLScience

Defensive defecation, AKA, when in doubt, let the poop out.