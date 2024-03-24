Nebraska WBB Loses to Oregon State 61-51

Nebraska played a great defensive game, but couldn’t get enough out of their offense to move on to the Sweet Sixteen. Oregon State’s defense was everything it was made out to be - holding Nebraska to one double digit scorer in Jaz Shelley (10). Markowski and Stewart each contributed eight points. Markowski grabbed eight rebounds and Shelley six. Jaz also had seven assists.

The Beavers held Nebraska to 31% shooting from the field (21-67) and 20% from three point range (4-20). Oregon State shot 41% (22-54) and 30% (10-33) for three pointers. Despite the great OSU defense, Nebraska only turned the ball over 10 times and the Beavers gave it up 15 times. The rebounding battle was even at 36 apiece - a remarkable effort by Nebraska.

Basically, Nebraska did most of what it needed to do to win - except score points.

Here’s to 2024-25. The Big Ten will be wide open next season.

First Quarter

The Beavers are a tough matchup for Nebraska and it shows as Oregon State’s tough defense is taking a toll on the Huskers. OSU has a 10 point lead (16-6) in the first seven minutes. Nebraska did get their bearings late in the quarter and played better on defense.

The big story of the period is Nebraska’s 28% shooting compared to 53% for the Beavers. Oregon State has grabbed 11 rebounds compared to seven for Nebraska. The Huskers have forced four turnovers while only comitting two of their own. OSU is a tremendous rebounding team; the closer Nebraska stays in that category, the better their chances for the upset.

Oregon State 19 Nebraska 11

Second Quarter

OSU really turned on the jets to start the second quarter and extended their lead to 13 (26-13) in the first 90 seconds. The Beavers are a step ahead of Nebraska on both ends of the court. A number to watch...OSU is undefeated this season when scoring at least in the mid-60s. Their defense is that good. Right now, they are on pace to score 74 points. They have 12 assisted baskets to one for Nebraska.

Markowski is 1-7 from the field. Ouch. And then she picked up her second foul on a ticky tack moving screen call. Shelley is 1-5 from the field. Someone is going to have to pick up the pace on offense but there are no volunteers so far.

On the flip side, Nebraska’s defense is still giving them a chance to keep this one in reach. Hake took another charge (she has to be close to some kind of Husker record for that in the postseason!)

Oregon State 28 Nebraska 21

The Beavers are now shooting 41% from the field - a far sight better than what Nebraska allowed in the first period. The Huskers have also brought the scoring pace of OSU back to a level where they have a chance (below mid-60s). The rebounding gap is also closer with a 19-17 advantage for the Beavers. Nebraska is still winning the turnover battle (9-6). If someone (preferably a couple of someones) can get hot in scoring, Nebraska can get back in this one.

Third Quarter

Nebraska closed within five and maintained that margin for a several minutes (30-25 OSU). Oregon State has blocked seven Husker shots so far. Wow!

Nebraska is playing in front of a hostile crowd and is maintaining their composure. I don’t know how the rest of this game will go, but they are showing the same fight and scrappiness they have all season. At the media timeout, the score was 33-27 in favor of the home team.

OSU’s star, Beers, picked up her third foul on an offensive rebound. The Beaver crowd is very unhappy about that one. Beers has Markowski very off balance and uncertain in her shot selection. Getting the star Beaver some bench time would be good for Nebraska. The score contines to stagnate at 33-27 (OSU) for three minutes.

Beers picked up her FOURTH FOUL! She stays in the game. Beers has Markowski feeling like a JV player in her first game. It is unusual to see Markowski intimidated like this.

Oregon State 35 Nebraska 29

Fourth Quarter

The Beavers hit a three to start the quarter. Nine points feels like an insurmountable lead in this one (38-29 OSU) so Nebraska needs to answer.

Or maybe, Nebraska will give up another three pointer (41-29 OSU). This one is getting out of hand fast. AND, this is happening with Beers on the bench.

Ugh. Another three pointer by OSU and the lead grows to 15 (44-29).

Nebraska is on a six point run (44-35 OSU) to give us all some hope.

Nevermind. The Beavers go on an eight point run of their own (52-35 OSU) with 2 1⁄ 2 minutes. Unless Nebraska has some magic left, we’ll be able to call this one soon. The Beavers have blocked 10 Husker shots. That is amazing.

This was a game effort by Nebraska, but they will not move on.

Final. OSU 61 Nebraska 51