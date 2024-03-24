Nebraska WBB vs Oregon State NCAA Tournament Second Round Thread

Nebraska needed every bit of the lead developed over the first three quarters to hang on for the two-point win vs Texas A&M. Oregon State is playing on their home floor and features some of the same strengths as Nebraska - quality play in the paint, rebounding, defense, and a plethora of three-point shooters.

One thing to watch is the Beavers star 6’4” forward, Raegen Beers. She hurt her ankle in the first round game and was held out for the final quarter - likely because OSU didn’t need her to secure the win more than an inability to play. Her footwork early in the game will tell if the injury is going to hamper her or not.

I’m not aware of any new injury news for the Huskers. Darian White and Maddie Krull have been limited down the stretch, but Logan Nissley, Kendall Moriarty and Callin Hake have all filled in admirably. Look for Darian White to get more minutes if Oregon State does bring pressure - her ballhandling and decision-making will be needed. Resting her in late/post season seems to have worked as she looks explosive and slippery on the court.

Go Big Red!

#6 Nebraska Cornhuskers (23-11, 11-7 Big Ten) at #3 Oregon State Beavers (25-7, 12-6 Pac-12)

Sunday, March 24, 2024, 3 p.m. (CT)/1 p.m. (PT)

Gill Coliseum - Corvallis, Oregon

Television: ESPN (Live Stream ESPN+) Jason Ross Jr. (PBP), Aja Ellison (Analyst)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (2:30 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) B107.3 FM (Lincoln), 590 AM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Live Stats: Huskers.com