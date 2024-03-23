Nebraska Baseball Holds on to Take Series Over NMSU with 2-1 Win

After a 59 minute weather delay that saw sub freezing temperatures and everything from rain to sleet to snow flurries so thick it was hard to see the field for a few minutes, the Huskers and Aggies were able to get above the “Real Feel” cutoff temperature and play some baseball.

The bats didn’t get the memo though. The sprinkled in some hits early mixed with a few walks, but neither team was able to get anyone home. NMSU held their ace back to today, and Nebraska moved Drew Christo from Friday to Saturday for this series as well. Christo put up 4.1 innings of shutout ball, with 4 strikeouts and giving up 3 hits. Aggie ace Trey Meza went 6 innings, giving up 1 run, with 6 strikeouts and 5 hits allowed.

The first true threat was in the top of the 4th. New Mexico State loaded the bases via a 1 out single, 4 pitch walk, and hit by pitch. Drew Christo picked a runner off 2nd base, only to drill the batter on the next pitch. After limiting his free passes for the better part of the season so far, Christo walked 3 batters and hit two more. With the bases loaded again he was able to induce a pop up to shallow center to preserve the scoreless tie.

NMSU threatened again with a 1 out double off of Christo in the 5th, but reliever Kyle Froehlich, who has seen a big uptick in innings recently, used 4 pitches to end the inning with a foul pop up and 3 pitch strikeout on the Aggies two best hitters. In the 6th, Froehlich gave up a leadoff double himself, and the runner advanced to third on a productive out. Jalen Worthley came in to relieve him and forced back to back pop ups and keep the game scoreless.

Nebraska finally was able to take advantage of some favorable counts from Meza in the bottom of the 6th. After 2 quick outs, Husker catcher Josh Caron hit a hard grounder past the short stop into the left center gap. He turned hard towards second and made it easily as the centerfielder bobbled the slick ball. Ty Stone then sent a 2-1 fastball past the diving second baseman and into centerfield, bringing Caron in to score and giving Nebraska the first lead of the game at 1-0.

The Aggies kept the pressure on the NU pitching staff, getting two runners on before the Huskers called on Evan Borst to relieve Worthley. He walked the bases loaded, but got out of the inning by fielding a ground ball, and throwing a 95 mph fastball to get the runner at first base by half a step.

The bottom of the 7th started with the best scoring play in the Husker playbook, Riley Silva getting plunked by an opposing pitcher to lead off an inning. Thats the 13th time he has been hit this season. Rhett Stokes bunted him over to second base, and then following Dylan Carey being hit himself, Freshman DH Case Sanderson singled to right field and gave Nebraska a huge insurance run and a 2-0 lead.

Casey Daiss came in and struck out 2 Aggies in a shutout 8th inning. Then pitching coach Rob Childress handed the ball to Rans Sanders for the 9th. Sanders was able to field a ball from the first batter, but threw the ball wild and allowed the runner to reach base. He struck out the next batter, but gave up an RBI double to the next batter. That brought NMSU’s best hitter to the plate as the go ahead runner. He grounded out to short, but that put the tying run 90 feet away at third base. NU brought Kyle Perry in to face the left handed batter, and he struck him out looking to preserve the Husker win!

Nebraska has now won 7 straight, and has not lost a weekend series so far. A top 25 ranking should be in the cards come Monday morning, a win tomorrow would solidify that. The series finale will be at 1:05, weather permitting at Hawks Field in Lincoln. Nebraska will be throwing sophmore Mason McConnaughey on the mound for his first start in the weekend rotation. He’s been on a tear lately, having not allowed a run in 12.1 innings.