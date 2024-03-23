HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: HUSKERS 16 Illinois 6

If you follow the UFC at all, you’ve undoubtedly seen one of those knockouts where a dude gets decked and the winner flies over and delivers two or three headshots to the unconscious fighter before the ref can tackle or push him off. It’s one of those things which is part of the sport which is incredibly tough to watch.

What went on in the bottom of the 4th at Bowlin Stadium today was the softball equivalent of that, except if the ref stood across the ring tearing into a pizza for a half hour or so. The inning was actually longer than a half hour. But thirty was the number of minutes which passed from the time Illinois got the 2nd out of the inning till Nebraska’s 15th consecutive batter had reached base.

The Huskers scored 12 runs in the inning on 7 hits, 5 walks and 5 Illini errors. It would be painful to detail the inning, but some highlights should be listed:

The Huskers batted around twice sending 18 batters to the plate with (as stated before) 15 straight reaching base with 2 out.

There was also a wild pitch and a passed ball.

After committing her 3rd error in five batters, Illinois shortstop, Megan Ward, was pulled mid-inning. Later during the inning, the center fielder, catcher and 1st baseman were also pulled.

The inning broke the stats service virtual scorebook. I’m not kidding. When I try to bring it up the page freezes for several seconds then just jumps to the default Game Status screen and that is just hilarious.

When the Huskers ended the top of the 5th after giving up 3 runs themselves, the carnage was complete and the Huskers had a 16-6 victory, their 2nd in B1G play.

To be honest, this eruption was not totally unexpected even if the crazy 4th inning was. They faced the Illinois ace, Tori McQueen Friday night. McQueen pitches around half their innings, but she would not be used in today’s game. The remaining Illini pitchers have ERA’s of around 5.00 or higher and let an alarming number of runs on base - a high output was likely. It would be up to Husker pitching to give up fewer.

Kaylin Kinney allowed 12 baserunners and 6 runs in 5 innings. On most days, that would’ve been tough to overcome, but on this miserable afternoon, it was good enough. Nine Huskers batters got hits with Billie and Caneda scoring 3 runs each and Bland crossing the plate 3 times. Bredwell homered for the second consecutive game.

We can just hope they saved a few runs for Sunday.

Last night Caitlyn Olensky was removed after only one inning, but nothing specific was offered prior to game time if she was injured or would be available. Silence usually means possible injury but not 100% determined and high percentage not available is the status. She did dress and it was stated later in the broadcast she was questionable, so let’s assume there was an injury but it’s not serious.

While on the subject of injuries, let’s update a few.

Talia Tokheim made her 1st start after being sidelined for nearly one full year after suffering a season-ending injury in 2023. She started 12 games last season before her injury, batting .359 with 10 extra-base hits and 13 RBIs in only 39 at bats. Before the game I noted the sophomore from Cali would be a huge boost to the lineup if she could return to that level. She went 2-4 with an RBI and 2 runs scored. Keep an eye on her.

Peyton Cody has missed a few games and is currently listed as questionable.

Emmerson Cope who has been out with a back injury for 7 or 8 games, is also questionable but did drees for the first time since the injury.

Barring a rainout, the Huskers complete the Illinois series which is scheduled to be played at Bowlin with the 1st pitch scheduled for noon.

Nebraska Cornhuskers