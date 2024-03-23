Nebraska WBB Holds On vs Texas A&M 61-59: NCAA Tournament First Round Recap

Nebraska earned their first NCAA tournament win under Amy Williams. The game looked to be in-hand for the Huskers for most of the contest, but A&M made a late surge to force Nebraska to dig deep. The Huskers knew what to do and gave their coach a win on her birthday.

Nebraska’s most dependable player (Markowski; 16 points) and a freshie in her first tournament game (Nissley; 16 points) were the scoring engines for win #23. Both teams hit similar numbers of field goals (22-61 for A&M and 18-49 for Neb) and three-pointers (7-26 for A&M and 6-21 for Neb). The difference in this one came down to free throws as the Huskers went to the line 22 times (making 19) and the Aggies got nine attempts (making eight).

Nebraska forced 17 turnovers while committing 12 of their own. In a rarity, the Huskers were outrebounded 38-30.

Nebraska will now face #3 seed Oregon State on Sunday.

First Quarter

The big news is that A&M will be without their star 6’5” center. She is not in uniform and is sporting a walking boot on the sideline. That advantage for the Huskers was quickly negated when Alexis Markowski picked up two fouls in the first few minutes. She went to the bench and will be there for most of the half.

The Huskers scored the first six points of the game. An Aggie team that averages five three-pointers in 40 minutes got their first nine points on long range shots. Without the TAMU star center, Nebraska did have success driving in the paint, even as their long range shots took some time to start to fall.

Can you say defensive game?

Nebraska 14 A&M 12

Second Quarter

A&M racked up three fouls in the first 45 seconds with two of those being offensive charges. During the quarter, Natalie Potts and Anni Stewart also acquired multiple fouls. Nebraska’s post depth will be tested. Petrie and Coley will need to eat up some minutes.

One of the TAMU starters (Barker), and leading Aggie scorer in this game picked up her third foul toward the end of the half.

Nebraska 27 A&M 20

Logan Nissley leads Nebraska with eight points. Despite foul trouble, Markowski has contributed six points.

Third Quarter

Natalie Potts picked up foul #3 in less than 20 seconds, however Amy Williams keeps her on the floor. Nissley continues to have the hot hand on offense for Nebraska (to put it mildly).

TAMU’s Coulibaly is becoming a one-woman wrecking show as she tries to keep her team in the game (47-35 Neb). I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the effort Darian White is putting in right now. She has been hampered by injuries and the late-season decision to reduce her playing time elevated Nissley to the starting lineup. This coaching move paid off with Nissley being a confident player and White being rested and ready for postseason play.

The Aggies go on a run, but Nebraska regains control of the game at the end of the period.

Nebraska 48 A&M 38

Fourth Quarter

Public service announcement: Alexis Markowski was tagged for two fouls in the first two minutes of the game. Twenty-eight minutes later she still has two.

You may resume your normal game watching.

Another hat tip to TAMU’s Coulibaly. She is not ready for her team’s season to end. This game is a low-scoring defensive slugfest and Nebraska needs to generate some offensive urgency. A&M is within eight points (50-42 Neb) with 7 1⁄ 2 minutes left.

YIKES! The Aggies get within four...(56-52 Neb) halfway through the fourth quarter.

OH NO - Two Point Game!!! (56-54 Neb) at 4:17.

The score stayed there until 1:38 until two Aggie free throws tie the game at 56. NOOOOOOOOO!!!

Callin Hake takes the charge. Husker ball with 1:01 left.

MARKOWSKI!!! Nebraska leads 58-56

TAMU ties it with 16 seconds and a free throw pending (foul on Markowski). The free throw is good and A&M leads 59-58.

Logan Nissley is fouled....SHE MAKES BOTH!! Huskers lead 60-59 with 14 SECONDS LEFT.

NEBRASKA BALL WITH 2 SECONDS LEFT!!! (correction - three seconds left after review)

Shelley is fouled with 1.7 seconds left. (Review changes that to 2.2 seconds left)

Jaz made one free throw (61-59 Neb) with 1.4 seconds left (Review changes that to 1.7 seconds)

FINAL! Nebraska 61 A&M 59

Check in again on Sunday when the women play against #3 seed Oregon State.