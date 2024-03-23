Wrestling: Nebraska Secures Five All-Americans on Day 2 at NCAAs

After a solid Day 1 at the NCAA Championships, Nebraska struggled in Friday’s quarterfinal round before bouncing back in the night session to secure five All-Americans.

Matching 2008 and 2022, Nebraska will have five guys on the podium tomorrow. Now, it’s just the exact placements that are yet to be decided.

FIVE Huskers have earned a spot on the podium.



More work to do tomorrow. https://t.co/ULoiEuoznh pic.twitter.com/scTMJmzDCK — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) March 23, 2024

Unfortunately, top-seeded Ridge Lovett’s quest for the top of the podium ended Friday in the semis, but he’s still alive for third place if he can win two matches Saturday.

In the team race, Nebraska is in 10th place with 52 points. Last year, the Huskers finished eighth with 54 points and will most certainly eclipse that total on Saturday.

Penn State is way out in front with 148 points. The NCAA record for points at the national tournament is 170 from Iowa in 1997, and the Nittany Lions are almost assured to set the new standard. They have six in Saturday’s finals and two others still alive on the back side. Again, this is an all-time team.

Behind Penn State’s 148, Michigan is in second with 64.5 points — that’s more than an 80-point cushion. Iowa is third with 60, while Arizona State and Iowa State each have 59.5. Only 12.5 points separate Nebraska at 10 and Michigan at 2.

As for who has the most wrestlers still alive, Penn State obviously leads the field with eight. Nebraska has the second most with five, while Michigan, Iowa and Virginia Tech each have four remaining in the field.

Despite not having a finalist, Nebraska could move up the charts with some wins in the consolation semis and medal matches in Saturday’s morning session. Nebraska is the only team currently in the Top 10 that doesn’t have a finalist.

Weight-By-Weight Breakdown

125 pounds

15-seed Caleb Smith

Smith started his day with a quarterfinal match against 10-seed Eric Barnett. Smith took a lead in the first with a takedown. Up 3-1, Smith chose bottom to start the second. Based on past matches between these two, I figured Smith would have avoided that position against Barnett, especially with a lead.

Barnett went on to ride Smith out the entire period. In the third, Smith gave up an escape point and Barnett’s riding-time point tied things at 3-3, sending it to overtime. After a scoreless sudden victory, Smith dropped the match 4-3 on riding time.

With the loss, Smith dropped down to the blood round (Round of 12) where a win guarantees All-American honors (Top-8 finish), and a loss ends your tournament. Taking on 20-seed Stevo Poulin of Northern Colorado, Smith used a second-period reversal and a late takedown to earn the 5-0 decision win, securing his first career All-American finish as a junior.

In the next round, Smith took on 23-seed Tanner Jordan of South Dakota State. After a scoreless first period, Smith again used a second-period reversal before eventually getting the win on a re-attack takedown in sudden victory.

125 | @gas_caleb does it again in OT to advance to the consolation semis tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/hiLABJCwyV — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) March 23, 2024

With the win, Smith will wrestled in the consolation semifinal round against 12-seed Anthony Noto of Lock Haven. The winner wrestles for third, while the loser goes to the 5th-place match.

133 pounds

14-seed Jacob Van Dee

After going 1-1 on Day 1, Van Dee took on 20-seed Tyler Wells of Minnesota in the third round of consolations. Van Dee gave up a first-period takedown and wasn’t able to get back in the match. Wells blew the thing open late when he took Van Dee down to his back, dropping the Husker redshirt freshman via 11-2 major decision.

With his 1-2 finish at NCAAs, Van Dee finishes his redshirt freshman season as an NCAA qualifer with a 23-10 record. I know he’s probably disappointed in how he finished, but that was a really promising opening year and I’m sure he’ll find the podium in the future for Nebraska.

141 pounds

9-seed Brock Hardy

With two wins on Day 1, Hardy found himself in Friday morning’s quarterfinal round against 1-seed Jesse Mendez of Ohio State. After a scoreless first period, Mendez struck first with an escape.

Hardy started the third period on bottom, and Mendez went up 3-0 with an arm-bar tilt for two near-fall points. Hardy then cut it to 3-2 with a reversal, but Mendez took Hardy down in a scramble with a spladle, holding in that position for over 40 seconds, collecting four near-fall points for the 10-2 win over Hardy.

In the blood round, Hardy took on 11-seed Josh Koderhandt of Navy. Hardy picked his ankle for a takedown in the first period before adding an escape and another takedown in the third for the 7-3 decision win, securing All-American honors for the second time. As a redshirt freshman last year, Hardy finished sixth. He’s currently on track to be a four-time All-American.

In the next consolation round, Hardy took on 4-seed Ryan Jack of NC State. After a scoreless first period, Hardy gave up the first takedown and escape, falling behind 4-0. Hardy then got his own escape and takedown when he locked up a cradle on the edge, converting for the second-period pinfall.

With the win, Hardy will take on 6-seed Lachlan McNeil of North Carolina in the consolation semis.

149 pounds

1-seed Ridge Lovett

Nebraska’s top-seeded Lovett got Nebraska’s only quarterfinal win when he took on 8-seed Casey Swiderski of Iowa State.

Lovett took down Swiderski and scored some nearfall to go up 5-0 in the first before adding an escape and a pair of takedowns for a 12-1 lead. Lovett gave up a late takedown while going for his own in search of a tech fall but still got the 13-4 major decision win.

149 | @RidgeLovett coming out firing



Up 12-1 with 1:00 to go. pic.twitter.com/fCNixdpTPL — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) March 22, 2024

In the semis, Lovett and 4-seed Caleb Henson wrestled a scoreless first period. In the second, Henson chose neutral and the period went scoreless. With the score tied 0-0, Lovett chose top. Known for his top game, Lovett was taking a real gamble with this move considering the scoreless match. Lovett nearly gave up a quick escape but held on to control before losing it with 44 seconds of riding time, giving Henson a 1-0 lead for the escape. With the gamble not paying off, Lovett was forced to shoot and wasn’t able to get a takedown, dropping the match 1-0.

With the loss, Lovett drops down to the consolation semis where he’ll face 7-seed Tyler Kasak of Penn State.

157 pounds

8-seed Peyton Robb

Robb started his second day at NCAAs with a tough match against 1-seed Levi Haines of Penn State. Robb gave up a takedown and three near-fall points in the first period before giving up an escape in the second. In the third, Robb chose down, but Haines was able to put on a full-period ride for the 8-0 major decision win.

Dropping to the blood round, Robb secured his third All-American honors with a win over 19-seed Tommy Askey of Appalachian State. Robb took Askey down twice on the way to a 9-4 decision win.

In the next round of consolations, Robb took on Ohio’s Peyten Kellar. Kellar took Robb down first, but the Husker responded with a reversal and a takedown of his own to go up 5-4 to end the first period. Robb added another takedown in the second to go up 8-5, but Kellar got his own reversal, putting Robb on his back for four near-fall points. Robb was very nearly pinned.

Down 11-8 going into the third, Robb started on bottom and was looking for reversals. Eventually he got got one, but there wasn’t enough time left for the comeback as he dropped the match via 12-10 decision.

Robb will wrestle in the 7th-place match against 10-seed Jared Franek of Iowa. Currently, Robb has 99 career wins and could join the 100-win club with a win in his final career match.

165 pounds

8-seed Antrell Taylor

Facing an impossible task against 1-seed Keegan O’Toole of Missouri, Taylor fell into an 11-0 hole in the first period but was able to dig out a big. Late in the first, Taylor was able to shoot a single-leg before doubling off for a takedown against the two-time NCAA champ. In the second, Taylor got caught in a cradle and was pinned, but he showed some flashes against one of the best in the country.

Down in the blood round, Taylor took on Air Force’s 14-seed Giano Petrucelli. Taylor secured a takedown in each period on the way to an 11-6 decision win, securing All-American honors for the redshirt freshman.

165 | In his first NCAA Tourney run, @TaylorAntrell is an All-American!



Make that five for the Huskers pic.twitter.com/vldK75E6OW — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) March 23, 2024

In the next round of consolations, Taylor took on 7-seed Izzak Olejnik of Oklahoma State. After a scoreless first period, Taylor chose down in the second and was ridden out the entire period. Olejnik got an escape in the third, and Taylor wasn’t able to get a takedown, dropping the match 2-0.

Taylor will take on 9-seed Peyton Hall of West Virginia in the 7th-place match. Taylor beat Hall 11-9 in the second round.

184 pounds

5-seed Lenny Pinto

Pinto started Friday with a quarterfinal matchup against 4-seed Trey Munoz of Oregon State. After a scoreless first period, Pinto gave up an escape to start the second. Pinto then scored a reversal to start the third period before Munoz got an escape to tie things at 2-2. Munoz was able to counter a Pinto attack for a takedown on the way to downing the Husker sophomore 5-3.

In the blood round, Pinto took on South Dakota State’s 9-seed Brady Berge. Berge took Pinto down early and put him on his back for a 7-0 lead. Pinto then scored a pair of escapes and a takedown in the second, cutting the deficit to 8-4. Pinto then added a third-period escape and takedown to tie things at 8-8. Berge then got an escape and a late takedown for the 12-8 win over Pinto, ending his tournament a match short of All-American honors.

With is 2-2 finish this weekend, Pinto finished his sophomore year with a 24-6 record on the year. Despite missing the podium for the second time, I still believe Pinto has a bright future ahead of him at Nebraska.

197 pounds

10-seed Silas Allred

In Friday’s quarters, Allred took on 2-seed Trent Hidlay of NC State. Hidlay was pretty dominant as he racked up three takedowns on the way to an 11-3 major decision over Allred.

In the blood round, Allred took on 5-seed Jacob Cardenas of Cornell. After a scoreless first period, Allred struck first with an escape. Cardenas followed that with a takedown to go in front. Allred then scored an escape, but Cardenas got one to start the third to go up 4-2.

Allred wasn’t able to get anything going offensively, dropping the match 5-2.

With the loss, this is the second time Allred has fallen in the blood round after dropping a 1-0 decision to Iowa’s Jacob Warner last year as a redshirt freshman. He finishes his sophomore season with a 26-8 record.