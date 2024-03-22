Sears Gem Leads to 14-2 Nebraska Win Over New Mexico State

When you play baseball at Haymarket Park in March, there’s a really good chance the wind is going to be blowing from the north. This is one of those nights that you worry a little bit about pitchers in terms of them being loose and confident with their stuff as any mistakes could end up out of the ball park.

Nebraska moved the Westphalia Wonder, Brett Sears back into the Friday night slot. His 3-0 record leads the staff and he is the right guy to lead off a weekend series. New Mexico State made a late change, putting announced Saturday starter Josh Sharman on the mound tonight. The senior lefty has a 1-0 record and a 7.06 ERA.

3⃣ up, 3⃣ down in the first for @JOSHSHARMAN5‼️



E1 | Aggies 0, Cornhuskers 0#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/lxxOFO2ARx — New Mexico State Baseball (@NMStateBaseball) March 22, 2024

Both pitchers worked quickly and efficiently. They attached the strike zone, got ahead in counts, and dominated the first two innings. Maybe because it was cold and windy, they wanted to get back in the dugout next to the heater, so they threw strikes!

The Aggies did get a little going in third inning as a runner reached third base after Gianni Horvat singled for the first hit of the game, stole second, and ended up at third one a field’s choice. However, Sears bulled his neck, got a couple of strikeouts and left him standing there.

Joshua Overbeek led off the bottom of the third and all his did was get Nebraska’s first hit of the game on Sharman’s fourth pitch to him, and it sailed over the wall in deep right-center. Sharman’s magic dust must have worn off, because Rhett Stokes then singled on the next pitch, and made it all the way to third base two pitches later on a Dylan Carey double. The Cornhusker hitting machine was in full gear as Cayden Brumbaugh then recorded the fourth hit in a row, slashing a single to left and score two more Cornhuskers. All of a sudden it was 3-0 Nebraska with a runner on first and no outs.

After a pep talk from his catcher, Sharman induced Riley Silva into a weak grounder that first baseman Mitch Namie gathered in and stepped on the bag for the force out. Brumbaugh advanced to second, and then moved to a third on a wild pitch. Cole Evans walked to put runners on the corners with one out. The Aggies stuck with Sharman, who then struck out Josh Caron. Evans swiped second on the strikeout pitch to put two runners in scoring position. Garrett Anglim smoked the first pitch he saw over the shortstop’s head to plate Brumbaugh and Evans. Will Walsh then struck out to end the inning. What had been a pitcher’s duel had turned very quickly into a one-sided affair with Nebraska up 5-0 after three innings.

Joshua Overbeek started off the fourth inning with a walk and promptly stole second base. Stokes then flew out before Dylan Carey recorded his second hit of the night with a single. With runners on first and third, Cayden Brumbaugh executed a perfect hit-and-run, hitting it where the second baseman was before he took off to cover second. That drove in Overbeek. Riley Silva beat out a beautiful bunt down the first base line on the next pitch to score Carey and move Brumbaugh to second. With Josh Caron at the plate, Will Bolt called for a double steal to move both runners in to scoring position. However, Caron could not get a hard-hit ball past the shortstop and was tossed out at first. Two more runs in that inning put Nebraska up 7-0.

Sears continued his mastery through the middle innings, facing the minimum number of batters in the fourth through seventh innings. Most of the outs were flyouts sprinkled among the outfielders, though he recorded a couple of strikeouts in there as well.

Nebraska added two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. With one out, Cole Evans got the party started with a double and then stole third base. He scored on a Josh Caron ground ball out to the second baseman. Then reliever Brady Baltus walked Garrett Anglim on four pitches. He moved to second base in a beautiful pinch hit single the opposite way by Tyler Stone. Joshua Overbeek then stepped in and shot a single through the left side to score Anglim. With the men’s basketball game ready to start against those Aggies, Nebraska was on top of these Aggies 9-0.

Sears came out for the eighth inning having thrown 84 pitches and giving up but one hit. He gave up his second hit to lead-off batter Damone Hale, and then punctuated his appearance today striking out the next three batters. The final line on Brett Sears was eight innings giving up two hits, no runs, and nine strikeouts. He did not give up a walk or hit a batter, and his ERA dropped to 0.95. This is the Friday starter Nebraska has been looking for.

Shove day.



8.0 IP | 9 K | 0 ER pic.twitter.com/duuZj9HMLF — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) March 22, 2024

With the game in hand, Nebraska exploded for five more runs in the bottom of the eighth, highlighted by a three-run home run by Garret Anglim. With Sears finished for the day, Grant Cleavinger came in for the ninth. Unfortunately, he really struggled surrendering two runs on three walks, a hit batter, and no hits. The second run scored when Tucker Timmerman came in to try and end it and gave up a single. The final score ended up 14-2, giving Nebraska yet another first game win in a series.

The two teams are back at it tomorrow at 2:05. Drew Christo will take the mound for Nebraska. New Mexico State’s pitcher will most likely be Treyien Meza, who was originally scheduled to pitch today.

Notes:

· Joshua Overbeek’s home run in the third inning was his first of the season.

· There is no doubt that Will Walsh should have been the B1G Player of the Week last week. He was ripped off. However, the campaigning for him to get it this week cans stop. His pitching performance yesterday was great, but three strikeouts throw a wet towel on that talk.

· Garrett Anglim went 3-4, including a three-run homer and a total of five RBI.