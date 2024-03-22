Nebraska Men’s Basketball Recap: Season Ends with 98-83 loss in NCAA Tournament

First Half Analysis:

Texas A%M came into this contest with one of the worst shooting percentages from the floor and from the 3-point line. Well, the Aggies blew that theory right out of the water. Both teams starting shooting the lights out of the gym, as Texas A&M and Nebraska started a combined 7-8 from deep in the opening 4 minutes. Wade Taylor IV and Keisei Tominaga got into a shooters duel, as Taylor had 17 in the first half, all in the opening 10 minutes, while Tominaga had 9 points in the opening 4 minutes.

Taylor finished the half shooting 6-8, including 5-5 from deep. I don’t know if he could have played a better half for the Aggies. A fair amount of scrappy play in the middle portion had guys diving all over the floor, something that both sets of crowds were very appreciative. Manny Obaseki then took over the charge for Texas A&M, as he finished the half scoring 19 points, including 16 in a five-and-a-half-minute timespan. Texas A&M would take a 58-44 lead into halftime.

Texas A&M finished the half shooting 22-41 for 53.7% from the floor and a phenomenal 9-15 for 60% from deep. The Aggies shot 5-6 for 83.3% from the free throw line. The Aggies collected 23 rebounds, including 6 offensive boards. They had 10 assists compared to 3 turnovers. Texas A&M had 26 points in the paint.

The Aggies were led by Manny Obaseki who finished the half with 19 points. Wade Taylor IV finished the half with 17. Tyrece Radford and Jace Carter each had 5 rebounds to pace the Aggies. Taylor and Radford had 3 assists each.

Nebraska finished the half shooting 13-33 for 39.4% from the floor and 5-12 for 41.7% from deep. They were 13-14 for 92.9% from the free throw line. Nebraska collected 15 rebounds, only 4 of which were offensive. The Huskers had 7 assists compared to 3 turnovers. They had 14 points in the paint.

The Huskers were led by Brice Williams, who finished the half with 14 points. Keisei Tominaga finished with 11. Josiah Allick led Nebraska with 8 rebounds. Brice Williams led the way with 3 assists.

Second Half Analysis:

The second half continued the same way the first half started, with some hot shooting by both teams. Things did get a tad chippy after Keisei Tominaga blocked a Solomon Washington shot. Tominaga and Washington were both assessed technical fouls for jawing at each other. Wade Taylor continued his volcano-like shooting, hitting 2 of his first 4 3-point attempts. Nebraska was looking to potentially claw its way back into the game, but unfortunately never made the stops required to do so. Nebraska went on a scoring drought of 3 minutes or so, which is about the same time Texas A&M did. Nebraska never threatened to make this a ball game in the second half.

Final Stats and Thoughts:

Texas A&M finished the night shooting 35-71 for 49.3% from the floor and 13-24 for 54.2% from deep. They went 15-20 for 75% from the free throw line. Texas A&M collected 40 rebounds, 14 of which were offensive. They had 16 assists compared to 8 turnovers. The Aggies had 44 points in the paint.

The Aggies were led by Wade Taylor IV, who finished with 25 points on 8-14 shooting. He was 7-10 from the 3-point line. Manny Obaseki finished with 22 and Tyrece Radford finished with 20 points. Radford had a double-double as he finished with a team high 10 rebounds. Jace Carter had 7 rebounds off the bench for the Aggies. Taylor and Radford each had 5 assists to pace Texas A&M.

Nebraska finished the night shooting 27-59 for 45.8% from the floor and 7-22 for 31.8% from deep. They were an outstanding 22-24 for 91.7% from the free throw line. Nebraska collected 28 rebounds, 7 of which were offensive. They had 15 assists compared to 10 turnovers, albeit a few of those turnovers came in garbage time. Nebraska had 38 points in the paint.

The Huskers were led by Brice Williams, who finished with 24 points. Keisei Tominaga finished with 21 in his last game as a Husker. Josiah Allick had a double-double in his last game as a Husker as he scored 14 points and had a team high 11 rebounds. Williams had 4 assists.

Nebraska’s season comes to a close with a 23-11 record. The last couple of games they just didn’t defend 1 on 1 situations very well, and it caused multiple problems defensively. Teams had plenty of open looks and they hit them. Overall, this season was a success. A team that was picked to finish 12th in the B1G, it finished tied for 3rd, won a conference tournament game and got back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade. If you don’t think this program is heading in the right direction, you are focused entirely on the wrong things and are still fuming from this loss (I know, I’m still pissed too). Until we meet next men’s Nebrasketball season, root for everything else Husker related. Go Big Red.