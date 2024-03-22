HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: HUSKERS 5 Illinois 4

Before covering tonight’s shenanigans, we start by congratulating senior Billie Andrews who led off the bottom of the 1st by hitting her 55th career home run as a Husker and thus becomes Nebraska’s all-time leader in that category. Please get the media department immediately on the task of finding the perfect giant picture to slap on the press box behind home plate.

She belongs in that pantheon.

Congratulations, Billie. And I can hardly wait to see what the rest of the season brings you.

About 45 minutes ago, I was watching the Husker men trade buckets with Texas A&M as our ladies watched a 1-0 lead go up in smoke after a 2-run Illinois home run by Kelly Ryono gave the Illini a 2-run lead. A couple of hits later and they’d tacked on another run for a 3-1 lead thru 5.

Fast forward a bit.

In hoops, a couple of aTm knobs who shoot a combined 29% from the arc were suddenly shooting 8-for-9 and the Huskers trailed by 16 at halftime. Not necessarily game over, but given Huskers luck these days, definitely not a time for Jiminy Cricket optimism.

That is - except on a night in Lincoln better suited for a giant comforter, Netflix and chill, Sam Bland led off with a single and Syd Gray followed with a blast of her own to right center in the bottom of the 7th. Stop me if you’ve heard this before - Huskers tied it up and sent it to extras.

Page Berkmeyer put Illinois back on top when the 8th began with her shot just inside the left field foul pole to regain the lead. These Huskers, however, are still who they are. Billie walked to lead off the bottom and took 2nd on a wild pitch. Ava Bredwell, hitting .455 over the last 11 games, doubled to right center to tie it back up.

Up came Sammie Bland. In The Big Red Classic, she hit .563 which included the walk-off jackhammer to finish a come from behind win against Northern Colorado. She saw no reason to keep Nebraska fans freezing for another minute and, after taking a ball, belted the next pitch up the middle to score Bredwell and put the Huskers at 1-0 to start Big 10 play with the 5-4 victory.

Kaylin Kinney tossed the last 3 innings and surrendered just the one run to earn the win. After struggling against UNO, the top half of the batting order knocked in and scored all 5 runs.

This may not be the team which was supposed to put together a season for the ages, but if you’re the type of Husker fans who enjoy both heart-stopping wins and the medications and/or recreational drugs which keep that ticker pumping strong, this is your team.

The Huskers are back in action tomorrow at 1pm in Bowlin Stadium. Yeah, it’s gonna be cold. However, tomorrow is Take Your Pick in the Tundra Day with the first 200 fans getting their choice of a solar & battery powered portable space heater, a bottle of Kessler (Kessler whiskey - Smooth as Silk), or a poster of Eric Piatkowski gazing longingly at you - just you.

I made that last part up; please don’t harass the ticket checkers tomorrow.

