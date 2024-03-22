Nebraska Vs. Texas A&M Game Thread

Time: 5:50pm CST

Location: Memphis, TN

TV: TNT

Streaming: NCAA March Madness App

Radio: Friday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington.

Well folks, this is it.

The game we’ve been waiting for all season. Nebraska has made the NCAA Tournament. Now, it’s time to get their first win of the programs existence.

The Huskers take on Texas A&M. A team that made it to the SEC semifinals. They have a strong defense that can pop you in the mouth and an offense that struggles to find the basket at times.

This game is, on the road. Something Nebraska has struggled with. Hopefully the Husker faithful show up in Memphis tonight to cheer on the Big Red.

So, join us tonight. Cheer loud, yet politely. Act like you’ve been here before.

We have waited a long time for this.

We are Nebrasketball. The hardiest of Cornhusker fans.

Nebraska Women’s Basketball:

The #6 seed Nebraska WBB takes on #11 seed Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA Women’s tournament in Corvallis,

Time: 9:30 PM CDT

Date: Friday March 22nd, 2024

Where: Gill Coliseum (Corvallis, Oregon)

Channel: ESPNU

Announcers: Jason Ross Jr. and Aja Ellison

Fans also can listen across the Huskers Radio Network, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 590 AM in Omaha with Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch calling the action. Pregame will start at 9 p.m. (CT).

#6 Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-11, 11-7 Big Ten - NCAA NET 25)

22 - Natalie Potts - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 10.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Jr. - C/F - 15.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 13.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg

2 - Logan Nissley - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 6.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Jr. - G - 3.2 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Off the Bench

0 - Darian White - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 6.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - So. - G - 6.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg

12 - Jessica Petrie - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 4.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 3.6 ppg, 1.5 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 2.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)

Eighth Season at Nebraska (136-110); 17th Season Overall (329-219)

#11 Texas A&M Aggies (19-12, 6-10 SEC - NCAA NET 41)

2 - Janiah Barker - 6-4 - So. - F - 12.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg

32 - Lauren Ware - 6-5 - RJr. - F - 9.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg

1 - Endyia Rogers - 5-7 - Gr. - G - 12.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg

5 - Aicha Coulibaly - 6-0 - Sr. - G - 13.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg

24 - Sahara Jones - 6-0 - Sr. - G - 7.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Off the Bench

15 - Sole’ Williams - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 5.0 ppg, 1.1 rpg

3 - Tineya Hylton - 5-7 - Jr. - G - 4.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg

00 - Sydney Bowles - 6-0 - So. - G - 3.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg

14 - Maliyah Johnson - 6-3 - RJr. - F - 2.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg

4 - Kay Kay Green - 5-6 - Sr. - G - 2.5 ppg, 1.2 rpg

Head Coach: Joni Taylor (Alabama, 2002)

Second Season at Texas A&M (28-32); Ninth Season Overall (168-107)