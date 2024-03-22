Nebraska Vs. Texas A&M Game Thread
Time: 5:50pm CST
Location: Memphis, TN
TV: TNT
Streaming: NCAA March Madness App
Radio: Friday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington.
Well folks, this is it.
The game we’ve been waiting for all season. Nebraska has made the NCAA Tournament. Now, it’s time to get their first win of the programs existence.
The Huskers take on Texas A&M. A team that made it to the SEC semifinals. They have a strong defense that can pop you in the mouth and an offense that struggles to find the basket at times.
This game is, on the road. Something Nebraska has struggled with. Hopefully the Husker faithful show up in Memphis tonight to cheer on the Big Red.
So, join us tonight. Cheer loud, yet politely. Act like you’ve been here before.
We have waited a long time for this.
We are Nebrasketball. The hardiest of Cornhusker fans.
Nebraska Women’s Basketball:
The #6 seed Nebraska WBB takes on #11 seed Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA Women’s tournament in Corvallis,
Time: 9:30 PM CDT
Date: Friday March 22nd, 2024
Where: Gill Coliseum (Corvallis, Oregon)
Channel: ESPNU
Announcers: Jason Ross Jr. and Aja Ellison
Fans also can listen across the Huskers Radio Network, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 590 AM in Omaha with Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch calling the action. Pregame will start at 9 p.m. (CT).
#6 Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-11, 11-7 Big Ten - NCAA NET 25)
- 22 - Natalie Potts - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 10.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg
- 40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Jr. - C/F - 15.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg
- 1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 13.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg
- 2 - Logan Nissley - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 6.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg
- 15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Jr. - G - 3.2 ppg, 1.3 rpg
Off the Bench
- 0 - Darian White - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 6.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg
- 14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - So. - G - 6.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg
- 12 - Jessica Petrie - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 4.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg
- 21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 3.6 ppg, 1.5 rpg
- 32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 2.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg
- 42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg
Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)
Eighth Season at Nebraska (136-110); 17th Season Overall (329-219)
#11 Texas A&M Aggies (19-12, 6-10 SEC - NCAA NET 41)
- 2 - Janiah Barker - 6-4 - So. - F - 12.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg
- 32 - Lauren Ware - 6-5 - RJr. - F - 9.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg
- 1 - Endyia Rogers - 5-7 - Gr. - G - 12.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg
- 5 - Aicha Coulibaly - 6-0 - Sr. - G - 13.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg
- 24 - Sahara Jones - 6-0 - Sr. - G - 7.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg
Off the Bench
- 15 - Sole’ Williams - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 5.0 ppg, 1.1 rpg
- 3 - Tineya Hylton - 5-7 - Jr. - G - 4.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg
- 00 - Sydney Bowles - 6-0 - So. - G - 3.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg
- 14 - Maliyah Johnson - 6-3 - RJr. - F - 2.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg
- 4 - Kay Kay Green - 5-6 - Sr. - G - 2.5 ppg, 1.2 rpg
Head Coach: Joni Taylor (Alabama, 2002)
Second Season at Texas A&M (28-32); Ninth Season Overall (168-107)
Loading comments...