Friday Flakes: A Rule Change You Probably Didn’t Realize You Want For Football

Just going to throw it out there.

I think quarterbacks should be required to punt the football. No longer should we trot out specialists to punt it.

Just think, which quarterback do you hate the most right now? Aaron Rodgers? Patrick Mahomes? Johnny Manziel?

Wouldn’t it be sweet to watch them in a big moment when they have a one possession lead in a game to punt it and rely on their defense? Instead of them throwing a sweet pass to seal the game, wouldn’t it be awesome to see think shank a punt 10 yards down the sideline?

Based off of this video in which Pat McAfee teaches Peyton Manning how to punt it appears that it used to be the job of the quarterback to punt the ball.

I think we should go back to it.

Iowa football fans are definitely on board.

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

The 3-2-1: Putting a wrap on a wild week at Nebraska - On3

This past week was one we will remember for a long time at Nebraska.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, two questions, and one prediction.

Matt Rhule 'fired up' about the hire of Troy Dannen

Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule was all smiles on Wednesday.

Not only was Rhule’s football team now fully moved into NU’s new weight room facility, but the school also announced the hiring of Washington’s Troy Dannen as its new athletic director. Rhule spoke on the hire of Dannen publicly for the first time as the Huskers’ pro day was going on.

Dodgers fire Shohei Ohtani's interpreter amid allegation of 'massive theft' - ESPN

The Los Angeles Dodgers interpreter for Shohei Ohtani was fired Wednesday afternoon after questions surrounding at least $4.5 million in wire transfers sent from Ohtani's bank account to a bookmaking operation set off a series of events.

Brock Bowers is this NFL Draft's marquee enigma. He's also worthy of the hype - Yahoo Sports

Brock Bowers has felt known and yet also like an enigma of this draft cycle. A star player on back-to-back national championship-winning Georgia teams who skipped the NFL scouting combine and then Georgia's pro day, Bowers is now in the thick of silly season where one simple photograph with Rob Gronkowski has people second-guessing their initial feelings and his draft status.

Kevin Durant passes Shaquille O'Neal, now 8th on NBA all-time scoring list - Yahoo Sports

Kevin Durant continues to move up the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Durant hit a jumper with 10:22 left in the third quarter of Wednesday night's 115-102 win against the Philadelphia 76ers at Footprint Center to pass Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal for eighth on the all-time list.

"Like I've been saying about stuff like that, just grateful to be in the category with some of the greatest," Durant said after the game. "We all know what Shaq meant to the game of basketball. To be up there with him is a major, major honor in my opinion. One of the all-time greats in sports history. I know the game is much more than scoring. It's about winning championships, doing other things, but it's cool to be up there with those names."

Fred Hoiberg thankful for Nebraska contract extension

Nebraska made it a point to secure Fred Hoiberg for another five years earlier this week.

Hoiberg’s situation in Lincoln seemed awfully shaky just a few years ago. That’s why NU’s renewed commitment has not been lost on the fifth-year Husker head coach.

How the Huskers earned their chance to dance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – How'd they get here? Just a few blocks from Beale Street, where you can't help but ponder how those B.B. King blues licks sounded in a packed club.

Husker basketball is trying to write some more lyrics down on their own memorable song.

John Calipari to mull changes after Kentucky's NCAA tournament loss to Oakland - ESPN

Sitting at the dais in his hometown's arena, Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari was something close to shell-shocked after his No. 3-seeded Wildcats' improbable 80-76 loss to No. 14-seed Oakland.

Now 1-4 in his past five NCAA tournament games, matching the program's worst five-game span in the tournament, Calipari considered what Thursday night's loss could mean for his approach to constructing the team's roster.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.