Nebraska Baseball Weekend Preview: New Mexico State

Series Preview

New Mexico State Aggies (10-11) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-5)

Location: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, NE

Dates: March 22nd-24th

Times (all CDT): Friday @ 4:05pm**TIME CHANGE**, Saturday @ 2:05pm, Sunday @ 1:05pm

Head Coaches: Jake Angier (1st season, 10-11) & Will Bolt (5th season, 112-80-1)

TV/Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

When this series was set up, former Nebraska assistant Mike Kirby was at the helm. He was fired last year after an 0-7 start to the season. He had taken the Aggies to the NCAA tournament the season before, but that was after an improbable run in the WAC conference tournament following an improbable run from finishing 6th IN THEIR DIVISION. You probably didn't even know the WAC had baseball divisions, did you?

After the 2023 season finished, NMSU hired Jake Angier to be their head coach. Angier was the pitching coach at Oregon for the previous 4 seasons, in which the Ducks had some of their strongest years of recent memory, including being one win short of coming to Omaha before losing to Oral Roberts last year. Angier is familiar with the Midwest, being a graduate of South Dakota St, where he also began his coaching career. He was also a pitching coach at Nebraska’s last opponent, North Dakota St for 3 seasons in 2011-2013.

It’s easy to see that Angier wants to build this team up quickly, as only 4 true freshmen are on the roster. He has the Aggies at a much better spot than last year. Last year’s team won a total of 14 games, and only won a single weekend series. So far in 2024, they have already won 10 games and 2 series, both of them sweeps, albeit over Northern Colorado and Prairie View A&M, two of the weaker teams in the country.

Pitching Probables

Game 1: RHP Brett Sears (3-0, 1.44 ERA) vs. RHP Treyjen Meza (3-2, 5.87 ERA)

Game 2: RHP Drew Christo (1-1, 4.88 ERA) vs. LHP Josh Sharman (1-0, 7.36 ERA)

Game 3: RHP Mason McConnaughey (2-2, 1.65 ERA) vs. LHP Hayden Walker (1-0, 4.30 ERA)

What else is there to say about the season Brett Sears is having? He’s earned the Friday start despite having a rough day against Nicholls, where for both teams, the bottom of the strike zone was not being called at all, he still managed to shut the Colonels out in his 6 innings of work, and could have gone longer had the game not been well in hand at that point. His 5 walks may have been a red flag in most cases, but he did those early while still trying to figure out what the small strike zone was going to be.

Drew Christo has looked incredibly sharp over 3 of his last 4 starts, giving up 2 or fewer earned runs in ant least 5 innings in each of those starts. His ball seemed to have a lot more movement against the formerly top ranked offense of Nicholls, to the point where he lost control at a few points, and had his lowest strike % of the season. Still he gave up no walks or hit batters, so how much can you really say he wasn’t in control.

Mason McConnaughey has been solid in all roles Nebraska has asked of him in his first season as a Husker. He gets promoted to the weekend rotation as Coach Will Bolt tries to figure out the best option for Sundays. He had his first career start on the mound against Omaha on Tuesday and went 5 shutout innings with 9 Ks. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last 5 appearances over 12.1 innings. His big sweeping curve has proved devastating for opposing batters, and as he tries to mix in his changeup more, it becomes even more effective.

Treyjen Meza has been the best pitcher on the Aggies pitching staff that is still trying to build itself up to what their new coach wants them to become. He is fairly steady in that he always goes about 6 innings, strikes out 7 and gives up about 3-4 runs. Despite not playing great competition, Meza leads the Aggies in multiple categories, but the numbers other than the strikeouts, aren’t all the great. For example, look at his WHIP. It is double Nebraska’s leader (Brett Sears at 0.68) at 1.37.

UNLV transfer Josh Sharmen went from one of the best strikeout to walk ratio guys for the rebels last season to struggling this season. He didn’t make it out of the 2nd inning against a poor N. Colorado team, and gave up 5 earned runs in 4 innings to Sam Houston last outing. While Sharmen is trending down, another lefty, Hayden Walker is on an upward trajectory. Since struggling in his 2nd outing at McNeese State, he has allowed a combined 3 runs over his last 3 starts, including shutting out Sam Houston for 5 innings last weekend.

Scouting Report

The Aggies are definitely an offensive teams. They are led on both offense and defense by catcher Nick Gore. After being named the best defensive catcher in the WAC last year, he has vastly improved his offense in 2024. Gore is batting .403 with 5 doubles, 6 home runs, 32 RBIs, and a 1.237 OPS. He’s actually one of 3 every day starter with an OPS over 1.000. JUCO transfer right fielder Titus Dumitru came down from Oregon to join Angier and is batting .397.

Leadoff batter and center fielder Keith Jones II is batting .373 and leading the team in runs scored with 28, he has 5 steals, but also has some pop with 5 home runs. He likes to show his team what the pitchers arsenal is too, walking 21 times. One true freshman, P/3B Steve Solorzano is off to a hot start. He is batting .341 with 2 HRs and 8 RBIs in only 12 games played so far. While his stuff on the mound isn’t going as well, with a 9.00 ERA over 4 appearances, look for him to appear in the field.

The bullpen has been an adventure for NMSU, they are last in CUSA in ERA. Big right hander Aaron Treloar has been the go to arm. With his 7 appearences, he leads the team with a 3.50 ERA. That ballooned quite a bit last week as he allowed 2 runs to Sam Houston. He was sitting at 1.23 going into that game. He will always be around the zone, as he has zero walks on the season. On the other hand, 6’7” JUCO transfer Connor Wylde lives up to his name. While he leads the pen in strikeouts with 14 over his 7 appearances, he also has 10 walks and 2 hit batters in 12.1 innings.

They aren’t last in fielding percentage, but at .967, they give up a decent amount of free passes to the opposing team. That combined with the pitching struggles, leads to some high scoring games.

Series History

Nebraska owns a 7-3 record against the Aggies all time. The last meeting was a midweek 2 game series in 2022. The Huskers won game 1 by a score of 12-6 and game 2 by a score of 6-5. The latter was saved by Emmitt Olson, one of the last appearances out of the bullpen by the future Husker ace.

Nebraska Notes