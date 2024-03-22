How to watch Nebraska vs. Texas A&M in NCAA Tournament: start time, TV channel and more

Time: 5:50 PM CDT

Date: Friday March 22nd, 2024

Where: FedEx Forum (Memphis, Tennessee)

Channel: TNT

DraftKings Odds:

Spread: Nebraska -1

Money Line: Nebraska -115

Texas A%M -105

Over/Under: 147

Preview:

There is no secret how much this opening game means to Nebraska and its fans. The only power 5 team to never win an NCAA Tournament game looms large over their heads, but this may be the best group the Huskers have ever sent. Led by Keisei Tominaga, the Huskers aren’t afraid to live and die by the 3 ball, as they attempt 26.4 per game. That’s good enough to be 29th in the country. If Nebraska is to do any sort of damage, it will have to be from deep, and it can’t blow double-digit halftime leads, which it has done on multiple occasions this season.

Husker fans will also have a little tasty morsel of motivation given all that has happened in the last week regarding the exit of former athletic director Trev Alberts. Alberts made a rather shocking move last week to leave Nebraska for, you guessed it, Texas A&M. Since then, the Huskers have hired a new A.D. but Husker fans would love to give Trev a smile and a one-fingered salute if Nebraska should win.

Texas A&M can and will bludgeon you to death on the glass. The Aggies come into the NCAA Tournament tied for 1st in the country averaging 42.7 rebounds per game, but more importantly, it’s also 1st in the nation averaging 17.3 offensive rebounds per game. Fair warning for Nebraska, if you don’t block out, Texas A&M will win. If Nebraska does limit the offensive boards however, odds are the Huskers will win, as the Aggies are an atrocious 39.9% from the floor, which is tied for DEAD LAST in the country. They will get plenty of looks, but it’s purely a matter of if they do anything with them.

Junior Guard Wade Taylor IV and Senior Guard Tyrece Radford give the Aggies plenty of experience as well as scoring. The only two players for Texas A&M who average double figures, these two will pace the Aggies offensively and will be able to handle the ball well in pressure situations. The Aggies use an 8-man rotation, but 6 of them play almost 25+ minutes. It will be crucial for Nebraska to push the ball and hopefully wear down the Aggies as the game progresses.