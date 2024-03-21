Thursday Flakes: March Madness is Here!

Today begins one of the most wonderful times of the yeah. Have you filled out your March Madness brackets yet?

You have until 11:15am Lincoln time to join Corn Nation’s Men’s Tournament Bracket Contest.

You can click the link here to join the official Corn Nation group on ESPN and fill out your bracket. We’re accepting only one bracket submission for this group.

Once you have joined the group and submitted your picks, fill out this form with your contact information and bracket name so you are eligible for prizes in the Corn Nation shop. If you don’t fill out the form, we likely won’t have a way to contact which means we can’t send you a prize.

The top three finishers in the Corn Nation bracket contest will receive the following prizes:

1st Place: Hoodie of your Choice

2nd Place: T-Shirt of your Choice

3rd Place: Beanie/Bandana

On another note, let’s take a look at the host cities for this year’s first and second round games: Brooklyn, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Memphis, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, Spokane.

How would you rank these cities from where would you be most excited to visit and least excited to visit?

I’m pretty sure I have already been to all the cities on this list but my ranking would be: Brooklyn, Memphis, Salt Lake City, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Omaha, Spokane.

Memphis gets a high ranking from me due to its musical attractions. Indianapolis and Charlotte get a middle-of-the-pack ranking from me due to their auto racing attractions.

Feel free to comment below with your 2024 March Madness predictions and 2024 March Madness host city rankings.