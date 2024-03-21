Nebraska Basketball vs Texas A&M AND A New AD? Good Times! Live Thursday at 9pm CST

What a time to be alive.

Both the Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball teams are in action Friday night in their respective NCAA Basketball Tournaments. And in a wondrous case of coincidences, BOTH teams are playing Texas A&M. You remember them, right? That’s the same school that stole our former athletic director out from under our noses.

BUT GUESS WHAT...WE GOT OURELVES A NEW ATHLETIC DIRECTOR!

"Work hard, stay humble,



compete and expect to win."



-Troy Dannen, Nebraska Athletic Director pic.twitter.com/iGdkn5ZyTi — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) March 20, 2024

And if rumors are to be true, he has more history of building athletic programs than his predecessor. Some athletic directors close down wrestling and football programs. Others build up football programs, make the right hires along the way, and have Midwestern roots and sensibilities.

So that’s it...that’s our show in a nutshell. Probably won’t mention quarterbacks or anything because it’s not football season right now.

GO BIG RED!