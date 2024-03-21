Nebraska Football 2024 Spring Preview: Three Questions for the Husker Offense

Welcome to our first Nebraska Football Spring Preview for the 2024 season. In no time at all we will be gearing for Nebraska’s first game against UTEP at Memorial Stadium on August 31st.

Normally the second spring football season for a coaching staff is an opportunity to review and fine tune some concepts for the players but this spring might be different.

If you watched the 2023 Nebraska Football season, what you saw was an offense trying to do whatever it could to simply survive. You could say that Matt Rhule and Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield really limited themselves when they hitched their horse to Jeff Sims last season.

Then when Sims got hurt, it was Heinrich Haarberg time. Then when he got hurt it was Chubba Purdy time though Purdy was extremely limited with an injury. Sprinkle in about a turnover every three or so possessions and that was the 2023 season in a nutshell.

In 2023, Satterfield was not able to run the offense he was hired to run. So this coming spring we might be another version of install. Add the fact that Nebraska hired a quarterback coach in Glenn Thomas who is considered the co-Offensive Coordinator.

That was then. This is now. Moving forward, here are three questions that I hope Nebraska can answer by the end of spring football.

Who is going to be the quarterback?

I mean, this makes me nervous. Nebraska has three scholarship quarterbacks on the current roster and two of them should still be in high school right now getting ready to graduate.

The third is Heinrich Haarberg as both Jeff Sims entered the transfer portal (still looking for a football home) and Chubba Purdy transferred to Nevada.

We all love Heinrich Haarberg but until we see different, he is probably best served as a back-up. I would love to be corrected if he lights up teams next season.

The two incoming high school seniors are Daniel Kaelin and Dylan Raiola.

Both were highly regarded recruits but as we all know, that does not mean it will translate to

Who are the quarterbacks going to throw to?

After Matt Rhule met with the media on Monday the first player to come in and answer questions from the media was....

Jamal Banks. He hasn’t even participated in a single practice for Nebraska but yet he is trotting out there as a representative of the team. It is likely because he is the veteran in the wide receiver/tight end room as he caught over 100 passes at Wake Forest for over 1,200 yards.

Most of the returning production at the wide receiver spots were true freshmen last season. In the tight end room Thomas Fidone and Nate Boerkircher return a decent amount of production but this spring we will be looking at a few wide receivers to step up and fill in the void.

What about the turnovers?

Nebraska was ranked near dead last in the country in turnover margin. Who was number one? Michigan.

Admittedly, many of those were the fault of the quarterbacks last season, including Heinrich Haarberg.

The only team worse than Nebraska in turnover margin (-17) was Temple and they were at -20. Nebraska gave away the ball 31 times last season which was dead last in the country. Good thing they took the ball away 14 times or else is could have been a blood bath.

Is this something you can address in the spring? Or do you just need better quarterback play?