HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: UNO 5 NEBRASKA 2

Omens are funny things because we see so many of them, but how often do we actually follow them up to see if they meant anything? And even if they did seem to portend something meaningful that followed, can we ever truly know if it was an omen or did the wind just randomly blow that cloud around to look like Kenny Bell’s hair?

All that said, the Huskers had no problem in recent games rolling into the bottom of 7 trailing by scores similar to the 5-2 which faced them earlier this evening. Katelyn Caneda led things off with -

Wait a minute. A groundout to short?

Caneda, following a heating up of her previously chilly bat, had been inserted into the 9-spot by Coach Rhonda Revelle. It was not a punishment, but an attempt to create a “2nd leadoff spot”, so that actual leadoff hitter, Billie Andrews, could have some runners to knock in when she came up in the middle of later innings. It succeeded wildly last weekend.

But this time, Caneda, who had reached base 8 consecutive times since taking over that spot grounded out. That seemed like a bad omen.

And when Billie struck out on a check swing for the 2nd out to complete an 0-4 day, that seemed like a worse one. One out later, the Mavericks had ended the Huskers 5-game winning streak and extended theirs to 11.

Following their first undefeated tournament/invitational last weekend, the Huskers were hoping to complete an Omaha sweep after mercy-rule running Creighton on a lovely Saturday afternoon. The UNO Mavericks, however, were a much better team than the Bluejays with a 21-7 record against a tougher schedule than their neighbors had played.

The Huskers old nemesis this year - a tough outing by the starting pitcher - reared its head again as Kaylin Kinney was pulled after only two innings after surrendering 5 runs on 7 hits and 2 hit batsmen. On the upside, she didn’t walk anyone which was a bright spot after giving passes to 31 batters in her first 48 1⁄ 3 innings.

The Huskers had lately learned to overcome weak starting efforts with heavy bats and late-inning heroics. On this day, they got neither. After scoring 38 runs in their previous four games, Nebraska was held to only two and the top of their order was held to 1 hit in 11 at-bats.

Mavericks pitchers Kamryn Meyer and Sydney Nuismer, who have 19 of the UNO wins this season, combined to scatter 6 hits and 2 runs and quiet some of the hottest bats in the country. Meyer did give up a solo shot to Ava Bredwell in the bottom of the 2nd. But in the top of the 3rd, the offense would do their part by pounding out 5 hits and scoring the 4 runs which would be the difference.

Like the Huskers, the Mavs were an NCAA tournament participant in 2023. The two likely will not meet again this season barring some playoff runs if they both make the NCAA tournament. On this night, however, UNO took their one shot and chalked up a big “W” against the big sister to the southwest.

This weekend, the Huskers host Illinois in a three-game set which begins Friday at 5PM and continues the next two days.

Nebraska Cornhuskers