Wednesday Flakes Brings You A New Nebraska Athletic Director

Thamel: Washington Athletic Director Dannen Leaving for Nebraska - UW Dawg Pound

The hits just keep coming

Nebraska hiring Washington’s Troy Dannen as new athletic director: Source - The Athletic

Dannen, while at Tulane, worked with Matt Rhule, who coached at fellow AAC member Temple from 2013 to 2016.

Washington athletic director Troy Dannen bolts for same job at Nebraska | The Seattle Times Six months after Troy Dannen arrived to be Washington’s 16th director of athletics, the Huskies are back on the search for someone to lead the UW athletic department.

Husker Dan: Nebraska Men vs. Texas A&M: How Do These Teams Match Up? - All Huskers

Huskers draw Aggies in the NCAA Basketball South Regional on Friday

Nebraska's first March Madness appearance in 10 years earns Hoiberg a contract extension Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg has received a two-year contract extension through the 2028-29 season and a raise to $4.25 million annually beginning April 1, interim athletic director Dennis Leblanc announced Wednesday.

What does Clemson's lawsuit against the ACC mean? Here are 4 key questions on move that could have massive implications - Yahoo Sports

The result of FSU and Clemson’s legal claims could impact all of college athletics. Will more schools join in? Where could Clemson and Florida State land?

Five takeaways from Virginia’s unceremonious NCAA Tournament loss to Colorado State - Streaking The Lawn

The Cavaliers scored just 14 first-half points in a 25-point defeat.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa find peace in the process - ESPN

She overcame trust issues and chartered a yacht. Now Caitlin Clark is ready for March.

Carlyle Group Out as Timberwolves Purchase Deadline Nears

The Carlyle Group will not be involved in the latest financing for the incoming T-Wolves ownership group led by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez.

LeBron James Has Done Everything in the NBA. Except This. - WSJ

James’s average of points, rebounds and assists are extraordinary. But they also hide a remarkable quirk of his career.

Bracket Predictions: What Other Big Ten Writers Are Saying - The Only Colors

TOC reached out to other SB Nation sites to see what they have to say about their schools’ chances.

Clemson sues ACC, 1st step in college football realignment move - College Football HQ

Clemson has taken an important step towards breaking with the ACC, signaling another potential phase of college football realignment.

ESPN and the College Football Playoff Extend Exclusive Media Rights Agreement Through 2031-32 Season - College Football Playoff

ESPN Retains Exclusive Worldwide Rights to All Rounds of the Expanded College Football Playoff, the Second Largest Annual Sporting Event in the U.S.

How Arapahoe Basin Can Stay Non-Corporate on the Ikon Pass | SKI

Die-hards are worried that their beloved ski hill will lose its local vibe, but management remains characteristically optimistic.

Nebraska feedlot innovation center is world class

The Klosterman Feedlot Innovation Center is the world’s largest commercial-scale feedlot research facility at a land-grant university.

Pitchfork lived and died by the internet - The Verge

Pitchfork, founded in 1996, rose to power with the MP3 era. But a combination of music industry consolidation, the switch to streaming, and a sale to Condé Nast took it down.

The Dillinger Escape Plan Guitarist Ben Weinman Has Opened a Coffee Shop

The Dillinger Escape Plan's guitarist and co-founder Ben Weinman has opened a coffee shop in Flemington, NJ.

