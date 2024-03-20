Nebraska Baseball vs NDSU Preview and Game Thread

North Dakota State Bison (5-14) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-5)

Location: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, NE

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 20th @ 6:05pm

Head Coaches: Tyler Oakes (3rd season, 59-64) & Will Bolt (5th season, 111-80-1)

TV/Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. LHP Will Walsh (1-0, 5.50 ERA)

Preview

NDSU is coming off a season in which they ended up finishing 2nd in the Summit League. They always have a rough start to the season, since they can’t play at home. Their first home game this year is scheduled for April 4th. This year they’ve played a rougher schedule than normal too, with trips to #6 Oregon St, and #2 LSU behind them. They are coming off a 2-1 series victory at Omaha over the weekend, putting them 3rd in the Summit League currently.

Freshman middle infielder Jake Schaffner is leading the team with a .345 avg and 20 hits. First baseman James Dunlap leads the team with 14 RBIs, 11 runs, and 5 doubles, while adding 2 home runs. Also of local interest, senior third baseman, and former Husker, Jack Steil is having a rough start to the year. Steil is batting .159, with an OPS of .509. He is also leading the team with 8 errors on the season.

Nebraska is 7-1 all time against NDSU, though the Bison won the last meeting 6-5.