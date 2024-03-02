 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebraska Baseball at CofC Round 2 Game Thread: Take Two!

By Aaron Rastovski
Nebraska Athletic Department

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) at College of Charleston (7-1)

Location: CofC Baseball Stadium at Patriots Point, Charleston, SC

Date/Time: Saturday, March 2nd @ 5pm CST

Head Coaches: Will Bolt (5th season, 102-78-1) & Chad Holbrook (7th season, 391-216)

TV/Stream: FloBaseball($)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: RHP Brett Sears (1-0, 0.79 ERA) vs. RHP Jake Brink (2-0, 0.75 ERA)

Check out the Corn Nation Series Preview for CofC.

