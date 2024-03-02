Husker Softball Recap: Nebraska 4 Wichita State 17

It was a nice day at Bowlin Stadium for some softball that even included a Dylan Raiola sighting that felt like I had just seen a celebrity.

The Shockers started right where they ended and brought it to the Huskers right away to start the game.

Wichita State’s first score came off of a CC Wong walk to first base. This was Sarah Harness’ 3rd walk of the game already. Following this, Cope came in to relieve Sarah Harness to pitch right after this.

The Shockers let loose after this and Sarah Hood had an RBI to put the Shockers up 2-0. Taylor Sedlacek scored on a for the Shockers to make it 3-0. The Shockers started to pull ahead and Husker fans were seeing flashbacks of the day prior.

The Huskers ended the top of the first inning with 4 walks. That’s about 3 too many in my opinion. To make things even better, all of these events happened in the top of the first. Great.

The Huskers finally got a chance to take some swings and Billie Andrews continued to show us why she is National Player of the Week. She, yet again, had another hit to reach second base.

Ava Bredwell came in and hit a double to left field to send Andrews home and make the score 3-1. Sam Bland struck out and Bella Bacon grounded out to end the inning.

The second is what made Husker fans just want to hang their heads. The Shockers just had no mercy.

With a runner on first and second, Addison Barnard hit a 3 RBI home run to put the Shockers up 6-1. Nebraska had a fielding error to let the Wichita State batter get on base. Grrrrrr.

That wasn’t the end of the pain though as Sami Hood hit the second 3 RBI homer of the day for the Shockers to put them up 9-1.

Rhonda Revelle decided that she had enough of Cope at the mound and decided to bring Sarah Harness back in to pitch for her. Harness immediately struck out the next batter.

The Shockers managed to score one more time as Krystin Nelson had an RBI to bring the game to 10-1. At this point, I was preparing to get run ruled.

In the bottom of the second, the Shockers had a fielding error of their own to bring Katelyn Caneda to first.

Alina Felix decided to go for the sacrifice hit and brought Caneda home to bring the score to 10-2.

The Huskers kept the Shockers off the board in the top of the 3rd for the first time all game and brought them to the bottom of the third and a lot of work to do.

They slowly started to get it going with a Sam Bland double. Bland advanced to third on a Bacon hit. Caneda came in hot with an RBI and brought the score to 10-3.

Brooke Andrews scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 4th inning to bring the score to 10-4 and inching the Huskers closer to coming back.

The Shockers scored seven more runs in the 6th to make it 17-4, but who the hell cared at that point.

The Huskers get run ruled, for the second time this season, by Wichita State 17-4.

Nebraska is scheduled to play again at 4:00pm CST against the Missouri Tigers, but will start about 30 minutes after.