HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: Missouri 10 Nebraska 6

In Saturday’s second game, Husker bats finally came alive for 5 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. And while it was enough to stave off a second straight mercy rule loss, it didn’t change the end result, a 10-6 loss, their third straight in The Big Red Invitational.

There was no way to sugarcoat what was becoming the story of the weekend. Three games. 20 innings. 40 hits. 14 walks. 34 runs, 33 of them earned for a team ERA of 10.78. If there’s truly no place like this home then Dorothy wouldn’t have been swept into the tornado, she would’ve jump head-first into the damn thing in hopes of gentler treatment.

And there was no gentler treatment from the bats of the #13 Missouri Tigers, most notably left fielder Chantice Phillips who threw a 3-4 1HR 1RBI 2RS stat-line at Nebraska with the home run actually not the worst of things coming after 6-run second inning which was ultimately enough of a lead to win the game.

That Tigers second inning was indicative of what has been the Huskers big problem this weekend - the big inning. Four times, Nebraska has surrendered 5 runs or more in a single frame accounting for 25 of the 34 total runs given up in the three games.

Against Missouri, the Huskers finally fought back for a big inning of their own - 5 runs brought across in the bottom of a fifth inning thanks to a hit batsman, 2 walks and 4 hits including doubles from Caitlynn Neal and Billie Adams. It was good enough to continue but no more could be mustered for the “W”.

There were some bright spots throughout the day. As Mylie pointed out earlier, Husker QB Dylan Raiola dropped by with some teammates to support his fellow athletes. Emmerson Cope again threw 2 scoreless innings to go with 2 hits and 2 RBIs. And earlier in the day, Brooke Andrews made a spectacular catch leaping to steal a Wichita St home run.

In the end though, it wasn’t quite enough for a team still working on putting together consistently strong performances. They will get one last chance to make that happen this weekend in their final game against Missouri tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 at Bowlin Stadium.

