Nebraska Beat Mavericks 11-5 to Extend Win Streak

Nebraska opened their revenge tour against Omaha with two guys making their first start of the year faced off in the best weather of the year at Haymarket Park. Mason McConnaughey, who has filled a relief roll thus far this season earned the start for Nebraska. He was a starter last year at Cloud Community College in Kansas, and is the next in line to audition for the Cornhusker coaching staff as they search for someone to step into a starting role.

For the first time in 663 days, Tyler Mattingley takes the mound!#OmahaBSB pic.twitter.com/7lOjNACer6 — Omaha Baseball (@OmahaBSB) March 19, 2024

After McConnaughey sat down Omaha 1-2-3 in the top of the first, Tyler Mattingly, who did not pitch last season due to injury, started the game off on the mound for the Mavericks and struck out leadoff man Clay Bradford. Then, on the fifth pitch he made to walk Riley Silva, his leg buckled and he had to be helped from the field, ending his night after nine pitches.

Omaha brought in veteran pitcher Harrison Kreiling, who then walked Joshua Overbeek. Up came Cole Evans, who smacked a single to score the first two runs of the game. Nebraska scored another run in the second inning when Rhett Stokes scored after getting a walk, moved to second on a Dylan Carey walk, and advanced two bases on a couple of wild pitches, scoring Nebraska’s third run.

Okay, so the Mavericks are not the best hitting team in the world. In fact, they are pretty bad with a team average of .236. However, that should not distract from the job Mason McConnaughey did in his first start of the season. The big righthander went five complete shutout innings tonight recording nine strikeouts and showing an amazing curveball that was dropping off the face of the earth.

Nebraska scored a couple of more runs in the fourth inning when Stokes led off with a fly ball that twisted centerfielder Haiden Hunt twice before landing on the warning track for a double. The “Haymarket Hitter” continues his amazing performance at the plate on his home field. He scored when pinch-hitter Case Sanderson smacked a single. The Cornhuskers scored again when Riley Silva drew his third walk of the game, stole a base, and then scored on a single by Joshua Overbeek. After four innings, Nebraska was in the lead 5-0.

With McConnaughey basically unhittable, Nebraska got two more in the fifth inning, including another Will Walsh home run. This solo shot was his third homer in three games! They also manufactured a run when Rhett Stokes scored for the third time. Joshua Overbeek scored in the sixth inning as Maverick pitchers continue to walk and hit batters, and Cornhuskers were aggressive on the bases.

Freshman Tucker Timmerman came in to start the sixth inning and worked his way through the Mavericks conceding a hit and also getting a strikeout. However, in the seventh inning the hard-thrower from Beatrice got himself in a little bit of trouble. Zach Lechnir led off the inning with a base hit. Haiden Hunt then reached first on a fielder’s choice as Lechnir was forced out at second. That brought up brother Drew Lechnir, who also singled, putting two runners on with one out. Timmerman battled and got a strikeout. Two on and two out.

At that point, Timmerman lost his focus and his control, walking Matt Goetzmann, hitting Grant Sommers, and then giving up a three-run double to Noah Greise. Evan Borst was brought in and retired Tyler Bishop with a grounder back to him that he flipped over the first base to record the out. When the dust cleared, the Mavericks put four runs across the plate to make the score 8-4 Nebraska.

Evan Borst surrendered an unearned run to the Mavericks in the top of their eighth inning before gray beard Kyle Perry put out the fire. Nebraska score three more runs in the bottom of the eighth off the sixth and seventh Maverick pitchers, highlighted by a two-run double by team RBI leader Josh Caron. Those three runs, provided the final margin of an 11-5 win for Nebraska as Casey Daiss came on to shut down Omaha 1-2-3 in the ninth.

Mason McConnaughey had a very good performance tonight, and outside of a very shaky seventh inning by Tucker Timmerman, Nebraska pitching was solid. It is also important to note how important this game was as Coaches Bolt and Childress used their top line relievers to secure the win.

Nine walks and three hit batters, along nine hits, including three for extra bases, provided enough runs for a comfortable lead throughout the game. It is still interesting to see who Coach Bolt is going to insert into the lineup, particularly when you see Clay Bradford in the leadoff spot.

Nebraska gets right back at it Wednesday night against another Summit Conference foe, the North Dakota State Bison, with the first pitch at 6:05. Will Walsh is scheduled to start for the Cornhuskers against a team that beat them last season.

Notes:

· Dylan Carey returned to the starting lineup at shortstop and smacked an RBI double in a 1 for 3 performance at the plate, along with a walk and getting hit by a pitch.

· Mason McConnaughey dropped his ERA down to 1.65 and leveled his record at 2-2.

· Joshua Overbeek made a couple of outstanding defensive plays tonight reminding us that it is nice to have him back in the lineup. That along with the fact that he has at least one hit in every game since his return.