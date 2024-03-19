HUSKER HEAT!: An Undefeated Weekend & Conference Play Begins

Welcome back for show #3 at 8:00PM CST this evening!

We’ll review a successful home weekend as the Huskers swept Northern Colorado (2), North Dakota and Creighton to raise their record to 16-12. We’ll talk about their hot bats and Caitlyn Olensky’s rise and other things we observed.

In addition, we’ll talk about the upcoming game with UNO, which looks to be pretty even as well as the kickoff of Big 10 play as the Fighting Illini come to town for three.

Click below to watch at please join in the comments with thoughts and questions and we might put it up on the screen and discuss.

nebraska cornhuskers