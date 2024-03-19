Nebraska Extends Fred Hoiberg’s Contract

It was announced today the the University of Nebraska will be extending head men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg’s contract. A much deserved bump for a coach that has taken Nebrasketball to heights we have not seen in years.

The new contract will extend through 2028-2029 and will pay Fred $4.25 million next season with annual increases in the subsequent years.

Hoiberg is coming of the best season of his Husker coaching career and has brought the team to their first NCAA Tournament since 2014. He is holding a 23-10 record which are the second most in school history. The third place finish in the Big Ten has been the best ranking since Nebraska was in the Big 8 in 1993.

Fred has an overall record of 63-93 overall and is 30-68 in conference play since taking over the reigns at Nebraska. A record that shows the rebuild that Fred has done to get the Huskers to this point in their history.