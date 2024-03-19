Nebraska Baseball vs Omaha Preview and Game Thread

Omaha Mavericks (3-15) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-5)

Location: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, NE

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 19th @ 6:05pm

Head Coaches: Evan Porter (8th season, 140-201-1) & Will Bolt (5th season, 110-80-1)

TV/Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: RHP Tyler Mattingley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Mason McConnaughey (1-2, 2.38 ERA)

Preview

Omaha is off to their worst start in coach Evan Porter’s 8 year career, including a 12 game losing streak to start the season. They are coming off 4 games against future Husker opponents, losing 8-7 at Creighton, and losing a series 2-1 against Nebraska’s Wednesday opponent, NDSU. They lost a lot of production off their team from 2023 and are made up of a lot of JUCO and transfers.

The offense is lacking major playmakers. Per usual, it is led by a third baseman, this time SECC transfer Tyler Bishop. Bishop is batting .295 with a team leading 13 RBIs and 12 runs scored. INF Noah Griese is on a hot streak currently, leading the team hitting .364 and a .943 OPS. Starting pitcher Tyler Mattingley is making his first appearance since 2022 after being injured all of 2023 and until this point. As a rSoph in 2022, he pitched 31.2 innings in 16 appearances with a 4.55 ERA.

Nebraska owns a 63-14 record all time against Omaha, including a 12-5 record since Omaha became a D-1 team. Last season Omaha won the season series for the first time 2-1. This is the only meeting this season for the teams.